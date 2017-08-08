UK maker extends Perspex® furniture range

 
A leading West Midlands acrylic fabricator has increased its Perspex® furniture range
 
 
WEST BROMWICH, England - Aug. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Wrights Plastics GPX now manufacture over two dozen styles of Perspex® tables, complemented by a range of kitchen & homeware products.

The company is best known for their work with retail giants such as Marks & Spencer, Selfridges & Arcadia Group – home to Top Shop and Top Man brands but with almost 50 years of manufacturing expertise and a Perspex®-approved fabricator, Wrights Plastics GPX decided to use their skills to create a range of affordable but high quality tables for the furniture market.

Acrylic furniture remains on-trend and favourite among interior design bloggers and trend-makers. This has boosted consumer interest, with The Longest Stay blog reporting searches for acrylic decor increased by 50% on Pinterest in June this year.

Wrights Plastics is taking full advantage of this consumer boom with an expanded range that they believe offers the assurance of the Perspex® brand name at affordable prices. In fact their budget range end tables start at just £33.

The furniture range includes coffee tables & occasional tables in a number of finishes including ultra-realistic glass effect, gloss white and high sheen black.

The kitchenware and homeware ranges include laptop stands, magazine racks, wine racks and serving trays.

The complete range is made by the family-owned company at their West Bromwich base. MD Mike Wright added this week "We are committed to UK manufacturing and have invested £000,000s recently in cutting edge technology and equipment to ensure we remain competitive in a global market.

"The furniture and homeware range is a great example of how UK manufacturing can use their core skills to diversify into exciting new markets. Sharing our Corporate brand values of quality, value and service, the range has proved popular with consumers & we are glad to be able to expand the range to make the most of the continuing growth in the popularity of acrylic furniture."

More details about the range can be seen on the company's website https://www.gpxgroup.com/acrylic-tables

