Top 5 Trends That will Impact Web Development 2017
1) Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is completing our lives. Most of the AI developments have been intended to make consumer processes smoother and easier. AI is more affordable, faster, and more practical evolving than ever! The developments at Wikipedia and Google are just the instances to show.
The reason behind the growth of AI development are cloud computing and access to more data. Cloud computing has become more efficient and available than before, which offers power to companies and people to innovate with it. Researchers can access more data that means people can learn more new things in the AI field faster and efficiently.
Giant tech leaders like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook are all reading seeking new ways to incorporate AI technology into their consumer-facing products. They are commencing to apply it as an alternative to the demand for human innovation.
2) Motion UI
Motion UI is a SaaS library used for creating custom CSS transitions and animations. This updated version has more robust transition options, flexible CSS patterns and an animation queuing system that can work with any JS animation library.
Motion UI has more than two dozen animation classes and built-in transition that make prototyping easy. When you navigate to a production environment, you can preview the effects with the help of library. It is a ZURB product.
3) Single page application design
It is really irritating if you submit a login form today and you have to wait for more seconds as the page is getting refreshed and then it shows message "Invalid Password". Lot of this stuff can be done when you are on the same without navigating or reloading the page. This is time saving and user gets great experience. JavaScript is the future. ES6 component based and class like JavaScript are offering a new angle to the way we view front end development. Offline feature is the next thing. We are already watching growth in push notifications that are sent by web applications. It is made achievable due to the service workers running inside browsers. No doubt JavaScript has become a critical part of basic web development stack in a combo of HTML and CSS.
4) Single code across platforms
Many attempts have been made by using tools like Cordova or Phonegap to recycle mobile codebase for building apps. However, the developers could not achieve responsive results as Native apps.
If you have more points in your mind, share them with other readers through comments. And yes, don't forget to share this post within your circle.
5) Static site Generators
Static websites are taking over from dynamic websites for providing online content. Bloggers are seeking for new website development (http://www.innvonix.com/
Static site generators convert simple, plain text into static blogs or website. These are a great way to create websites. There is no need of a database as your web pages are not complex files and simply run on your servers.
2017 marks the year design makes one more step again into reality. Whether it's through shape, color decision or usefulness, 2017 is a year of hybrids, where reality and technology crash to make a consistent browsing experience. Let's update your website with the latest web design and development trends in 2017. Trust you will find what you are searching for.
