Finding the right Outsourcing agency
AHMEDABAD, India - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Outsourcing has become increasingly popular over the last decade for Software development. There are many benefits to outsourcing the development projects to an offshore development agency. Like cost reductions, capacity and skillset increases, client can focus on their core activities etc.

However to find or choose a correct offshore agency partner is quite tricky and risky if not done correctly.

Here are some important factors outlined which can assist you to select the right partner for your project requirement.

• Experience is very important

Your selected agency should have at least 5 years of experience to successful completing some relevant project in terms of complexity, Technology and Functionality. When it comes to outsourcing one of the results to getting failed in the projects is the development company appointed is not having the skills to do the job done. Apparently, it possible there offer the services in favorable rates but you should get for what you pay for.

• Team size

Bigger project will requires bigger team to get the job done within deadline as per the client expectation. And the team must consist of All type of developers with junior, mid and senior level of experience. Also, there must be the project manager, QA/tester and Business Analyst. So the appointed company/development agency should prove that they have enough strong team to work collectively and are able to complete the project within decided timeline.

• Track records/ Testimonials.

Outsourced agency should showcase their work or demonstrate the verity of project to ensure the client that they can trust on the agency. Essentially it shows credibility and experience to get the job done. Most of the agencies are also place the testimonial section in their website to let a customer know, what other client says about the development agency. It can help to gain client's trust.

• Technology

For Existing solutions. It is necessary for agency to have an expertise in specific technology while there is requirement to work on already built application and have additional features to be added. However, this is not the case every time. For example, a company is having large experience and knowledge in developing the project in MVC framework. May not have worked with a specific required framework but can apply the principals to best practices from other MVC framework to required framework.

• Currency

The currency could affect pricing sometimes. The development company can charge the bill in their own currency or in the client's currency. That should be cleared and agreed by both parties upon up front. A benefit to the client is like the currency of the development company bit weaker than the client's currency. So client can get work done by paying less for same quality work.

• Language/Communication skills

Communication is a key part to make offshore, outsourced development projects successful. This is extremely important from the briefing stage to completion and launching phase. The client should be ensure that the chosen development team has a good knowledge to make oral and written communication in their first language or both parties are able to make efficient and clear communication in International language. Or else there are highly chance of failure of the project.

Source : http://www.innvonix.com/blog/communication/finding-the-ri...

