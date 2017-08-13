News By Tag
Brampton talks Toastmasters as new club launches
A new Toastmasters Club is forming in East North of Brampton to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
The newest, and 15th, club in Brampton has two experienced sponsors / founders who will organize and ensure the club gets off to a flying start. Sue Hopcroft and Dennis Bartel who are both members of two clubs in Brampton - Hershaw Toastmasters and Raising Champions Advanced Toastmasters. Hopcroft joined Toastmasters in Oct of 2010 and has helped three clubs charter and served as an Area Director helping four clubs in Brampton succeed. Bartel, a ten year Toastmaster, is a previous President of the Year, served his club for eight years as an officer in various roles, and was District officer for seven years, most recently as the Public Relations Manager for District 86 Toastmasters. Bartel says, "I am looking forward to starting another club in Brampton and helping others gain the confidence and skills I have gained through Toastmasters."
Brampton Talks will provide members with the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills in the safe, supportive environment Toastmasters has been known for since its inception in 1924. Members work through projects and assignments that enable them to build real–world skills in a variety of disciplines. The Toastmasters proven curriculum was built on four principles of experiential learning, peer feedback, mentoring, and self-pacing that makes it ideal for adult education in our fast-paced lives.
The two mentors will work with the club for the six months after the 20 members minimum needed to charter is achieved. Yoshi Perera and Maheeza Mohamed have been appointed as the clubs mentors. Perera, the 2016 District 86 Publicist of the Year and a four-year Toastmaster, has served as an officer of his club Brampton Toastmasters for the past three years. Currently Perera is the club's president. Mohamed, a three year Toastmaster, has served as an officer in her club, Rogers Park Toastmasters, as Treasurer and President. Last year Mohamed served as Area Director and was elected as the 2017-2018 Division B Director overseeing 27 clubs in seven areas in District 86 Toastmasters.
The historic Ebenezer Community Hall is located at 4494 Ebenezer Road Northwest and provides a quiet meeting space, plenty of parking and accessibility. Meetings are each Monday, starting September 11, 2017 from 7:15pm to 9:15pm.
For further information or to join the club contact us at bramptontalks@
District 86 Toastmasters
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor, Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2017 - 2018
***@toastmasters86.org
