Video-in-motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles in a New Design

Mods4cars has reworked the design of their retrofit SmartTV modules. The Video-in-motion unlocker for BMW are now delivered in a new housing.
 
 
Aug. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Las Vegas, NV (USA), August 11th, 2017 -- The company Mods4cars now offers its TV/DVD unblocker, SmartTV, for BMW in a new housing. The retrofitted TV module enables the activation of TV and DVD playback while driving. This allows the passenger to use the entertainment technology and play DVDs on longer journeys.

"With our SmartTV control, we offer a well thought-out and professional solution for TV unlocking," explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow. The SmartTV module is firmly installed in the vehicle, which is why the functions are maintained even after inspection by a workshop. A button combination on the steering wheel activates and deactivates the TV unblocker.

The manufacturer Mods4cars has now optimized the design of the SmartTV modules. The housing, designed exclusively for Mods4cars, is 30% narrower and can be installed more easily in the vehicle. Two LEDs provide an installation aid and indicate correct installation. Less plastic and the absence of screws make the new case more environmentally friendly.

A standard USB port is attached to the SmartTV module. This allows the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. With this the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up-to-date and does not have to be removed for an update. The SmartTV control can be deactivated as needed. Since no cables are cut through during installation, an untraceable removal is possible at any time.

The Video-in-motion unlocker SmartTV can be used for the BMW models 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 Series, X5 and Z4. In addition, the TV unblocker is also offered to car brands like Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module is available from 169,00 Euro + tax.

Mods4cars is also the manufacturer of the SmartTOP, soft top control systems. Produced since 2001, the clever cabriole modules allow the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving with only a touch of a button, as well as the operation of the roof via the original vehicle key from a distance. They are available for all common convertible and roadster models.

An illustration of the Video-in-motion unlocker can be found here:
http://youtu.be/H50Q5RWp5KY



For more information, visit:
http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Press & Media Contact:
Sven Tornow
Mods4cars LLC
1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100,
Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA
+1-310-9109055
tornow@mods4cars.com
http://www.mods4cars.com

