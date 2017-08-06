News By Tag
Why Choose Alwan Auto for Car Interior and Body Kits?
Alwan Auto we take complete care of your car by giving it the most splendid look that you had always wished for.
Alwan Auto is an expert in upholstery work ranging from fascinating interiors to charming exterior – we cater to all your needs under one roof. We are skilled in leathers whether it is German industrial leather or genuine leather, Alwan Auto is renowned for using the most genuine quality product.
Our services include:
· Body kits – at Alwan Auto, we are equipped with all the body kits for every model of cars which best suits your choice.
· Colour and re-colour – if you are bored of the old colour of your car, you may just visit us for a colour change to make your car look new and fresh. At Alwan Auto, we care for your taste and we shall place in front of you a plethora of colour options to chose from. In case you are confused, do not worry as our experts are always there to assist you in selection of the same which will best compliment you and your personality.
· Repair and restore – it is never a good idea to use broken or worn out parts. If your car needs repair, trust Alwan Auto for the best service at every step. We never disappoint our customers as we are capable of every type of repair that your car might require and we do it at the cheapest rates. Our repairs last a very long time and we only restore the areas which need attention, hence ensuring more longevity.
· Dashboards & Roof-Linings –sitting on the steering your dashboard must give you a feel of comfort and good looks. We, at Alwan Auto can completely refurbish the dashboard to make it look stylish and trendy. Apart from this, we also work fabulously at completely changing the roof-liners and the entire interior to give your car a completely altered and endearing look which will make your car envious to others.
In other words, Alwan Auto is a car enthusiast which believes in transformation with the state-of-the-
