Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity Announces Patrick McFadden as Speaker
Patrick McFadden on How to Discover and Find Your Ideal Customer at the Growing Your Sales Conference
The Growing Your Sales Conference sponsored by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest speaker for their August 2017 conference.
WHEN:
August 24, 2017 (Thursday) 8:00 Am - 2:00 Pm
WHERE:
Matoaca High School
17700 Longhouse Lane
Chesterfield, VA 23838
WHO:
President and Marketing Consultant, Patrick McFadden is the definition of a strategic small business marketer. He makes it his business to understand one of the most important elements of marketing strategy is the development of an ideal target customer profile. That effectively understanding who makes an ideal customer allows entrepreneurs, business owners or those about to start to build their entire sales around prospecting, qualifying and converting this narrowly defined customer group. Patrick has built a following for his knowledge of small business marketing, sales, and his process and strategy before tactics approach. He is also writing new articles monthly about all of the above topics and more! Patrick has been featured in media outlets and publications like American Express OPEN, INC., (SBDC) Small Business Development Center, Forbes, Yahoo Small Business, and Business2 Community for his success in marketing as well as Indispensable Marketing, his strategic marketing firm.
PRICE:
See https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/
MORE INFORMATION
The Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD) has secured Patrick McFadden to be the guest speaker for their August 2017 Growing Your Sales Conference to bring a strategic and practical approach to increasing sales. He will be speaking on discovering your ideal target customer.
About
The Business Development and Outreach Services (BDOS) Division of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity is the economic development arm of the SBSD. BDOS is often the first point of contact for small businesses interested in growing their business by obtaining more information about the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority or learning the marketing advantages of the Commonwealth of Virginia's certification as a SWaM (Small, Woman-owned, or Minority-owned)
Contact
Indispensable Marketing
***@indispensablemarketing.com
