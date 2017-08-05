News By Tag
Bring Your Direct to Object Printing to the Next Level with The Helix
The Helix by Inkcups Offers New Features for Enhanced Printing Techniques
Utilizing laser alignment technology, The Helix makes it easy to take advantage of production time. By displaying exactly where the substrate needs to be placed, the user can have a consistent print, every time.
To eliminate the dull, white, backside of an image, The Helix introduces Mirror UV inkjet Printing. Print your graphic on any transparent substrate and have the ability to see it from any angle. The mirror print allows you to promote your company not only on the outside of the glass, but now on the inside as well.
Although some images are multicolored and vibrant, they can often look boring laying on the substrate. To give your graphic some life, The Helix's Contour UV Inkjet Printing adds texture to give it an appealing, 3D effect. By applying more ink to the chosen areas, The Helix can extrude your graphic, giving it a one-of-a-kind look.
The Helix's Tone-on-Tone option makes it easy to add a subtle "pop" to the substrate. By using varnish, The Helix can add clear ink giving the image a shiny, yet elegant look to it. The Tone-on-Tone is a unique feature that will apply subtle imagery without taking away from the drinkware's overall design.
For more information on The Helix, visit: http://www.inkcups.com/
