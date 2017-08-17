 
News By Tag
* Fiber Laser
* Printing
* Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Danvers
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Introducing the CobaltONE fiber laser by Inkcups

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fiber Laser
Printing
Innovation

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Danvers - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Products

DANVERS, Mass. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- For over a decade, Inkcups has continued to raise the bar for lasers in the plate-making industry. Inkcups takes pride in developing the laser plate-making process and continuing to enhance the experience for their customers. Inkcups is the pioneer of laser plate etching machines.

Be it a CO2, YAG, or Fiber laser, Inkcups' solutions appeal to the pad printing market as a whole. From the Cobalt 250 to the Cobalt 3000, each laser released has continued to push the laser plate-making industry forward by introducing new technology.

Inkcups has developed a number of lasers; each containing feature improvements over the last. Following this mindset, the company has decided to create the CobaltONE. This new and improved laser plate etching machine incorporates everything learned over the years into ONE, groundbreaking machine. The CobaltONE utilizes the latest in fiber laser technology, offering the smallest dot size resulting in the finest images. Etch Inkcups' patented Cobalt Laser Plates, get more impressions, better doctoring, and a finer etch compared to other plate materials. Additionally, as always, the CobaltONE uses direct computer to plate etching. You now have the ability to print quickly, consistently, and affordably. By using the fully integrated computer system, the user can change-over artwork with the simple click of a button.

The CobaltONE also has a smaller footprint allowing the user to more easily integrate it into any work space. Eliminate the use of multiple components and just use ONE machine; ONE machine that will bring your laser plate etching to the next level; ONE machine that will save you space, time, and money. ONE machine, known as the CobaltONE.

For more information, check out: http://www.inkcups.com/equipment/laser-engravers-and-plat...
End
Source:
Email:***@inkcups.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inkcups PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share