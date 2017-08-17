News By Tag
Introducing the CobaltONE fiber laser by Inkcups
Be it a CO2, YAG, or Fiber laser, Inkcups' solutions appeal to the pad printing market as a whole. From the Cobalt 250 to the Cobalt 3000, each laser released has continued to push the laser plate-making industry forward by introducing new technology.
Inkcups has developed a number of lasers; each containing feature improvements over the last. Following this mindset, the company has decided to create the CobaltONE. This new and improved laser plate etching machine incorporates everything learned over the years into ONE, groundbreaking machine. The CobaltONE utilizes the latest in fiber laser technology, offering the smallest dot size resulting in the finest images. Etch Inkcups' patented Cobalt Laser Plates, get more impressions, better doctoring, and a finer etch compared to other plate materials. Additionally, as always, the CobaltONE uses direct computer to plate etching. You now have the ability to print quickly, consistently, and affordably. By using the fully integrated computer system, the user can change-over artwork with the simple click of a button.
The CobaltONE also has a smaller footprint allowing the user to more easily integrate it into any work space. Eliminate the use of multiple components and just use ONE machine; ONE machine that will bring your laser plate etching to the next level; ONE machine that will save you space, time, and money. ONE machine, known as the CobaltONE.
For more information, check out: http://www.inkcups.com/
