News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
For some students, it really is rocket science
High School High Tech participants from LaBelle, Clewiston tour Kennedy Space Center
Students enrolled in the Able Trust High School High Tech program recently blasted into space in a virtual rocket ride at the Kennedy Space Center. They also watched a historical movie about astronauts and put tiles on a space rocket.
The Able Trust Florida High School High Tech (HSHT) program provides opportunities for students with disabilities and other barriers to explore potential future careers. The program is operated by Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and is designed to help students determine their interests and aptitudes, offer job-shadowing and internships, and provide leadership opportunities. HSHT has been shown to reduce high school dropout rates and increase the overall self-esteem of participating students.
"This trip was a great journey for students to see their potential abilities, not their disabilities,"
The trip to NASA, located near Titusville, FL, was made possible through a generous transportation grant from Suncoast Credit Union.
While there, students also enjoyed space displays where they were allowed to touch and interact within their "Science Space Journey," according to Ramos.
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades Counties. The agency's mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence. Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible housing, and more.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
Media Contact
Susan Hegarty
239-652-1613
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse