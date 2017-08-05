Plotagraph+ iOS App Snags #1 in App Store

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- On Wednesday, Plōtagraph+ shot to number one in the iOS App Store for Photo and Video and number two for overall applications. This was the first time the newcomer app has reached the number one spot, overtaking several long time app giants.
Plōtagraph+'s rise in the chart is due to its innovative and addictive photo animation ability. The app allows anyone to easily add motion to any still photo, without the need for a movie or multiple images.
The app works by simply selecting the "Animation" tool and dragging your finger on the part of the image you want to add motion to. A mask or anchor can be applied to prevent certain sections of the image from moving. The "Plōtagraphs" can be easily shared to social media sites and deliver huge increases in social engagement.
The Plōtagraph+ iOS application pairs well with Plotagraphs.com, a social site dedicated to looping content, hosted by the same developer. On Plōtagraphs.com, anyone can host their own photo gallery of dynamic looping content, videos, or photos. The site also allows users to gain access to the big brother version of the Plōtagraph software for Mac or PC, which includes extra features for power users.