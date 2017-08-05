News By Tag
Mona Lisa Pizza Announces it's NEW website!!!
In an effort to better serve both new and loyal customers alike, Mona Lisa Pizza launches their new website complete with a fully priced menu, contact information (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/
Log on today and you will find ease of access to their fantastic food and great prices. Have something to say? Get in touch easily with Mona Lisa Pizza by visiting their contact page or follow links to their Facebook, Google Plus or Twitter pages.
About Mona Lisa Pizza
Located in beautiful Fate, Texas, Mona Lisa Pizza has nearly two decades of experience providing Texans quality pizza (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/
When you're out and about in Fate, a family-friendly atmosphere awaits you at Mona Lisa Pizza (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/
Feel like staying in tonight? Mona Lisa Pizza offers free delivery in Fate! Take advantage of their new website where you will find all of their fresh offerings at your fingertips. Give them a call and one of their friendly employees will have your order cooked fresh and on its way to you in no time.
Mona Lisa Pizza is dedicated to delighting pizza lovers of all ages. Whether you're looking for quality pizza in a family-friendly atmosphere or you want to enjoy their free delivery anywhere in Fate, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Log on to their new website and see why Mona Lisa Pizza has been proudly serving Texans since 1999.
Contact
Visit the brand new website: http://www.monalisapizzafate.com
Mona Lisa Pizza is located in Fate, TX in the heart of Rockwell County.
101 W. Fate Main Place, Suite F
Fate, TX 75132
Telephone: (972) 722-5567 (tel:9727225567)
Email: cs@monalisapizzafate.com (https://monalisapizzafate.com/)
#PizzaFateTexas
#PizzaFreeDeliveryinFate
Media Contact
Mona Lisa Pizza
(972) 722-5567
***@monalisapizzafate.com
End
