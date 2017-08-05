Mona Lisa Pizza Announces it's NEW website!!!

 
DALLAS - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- FATE, TX – Mona Lisa Pizza, serving Texans quality pizza since 1999, proudly announces the launch of its new website (https://www.click4corp.com/contact-click4corp/). Sporting both a desktop and a mobile version, a sleek new site provides customers with an easy-to-navigate design (https://www.click4corp.com/) that's perfect when you're hungry for the great food Mona Lisa is known for.

In an effort to better serve both new and loyal customers alike, Mona Lisa Pizza launches their new website complete with a fully priced menu, contact information (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/contact-mona-lisa-pizza-fate-tx/), maps and more. Now, Mona Lisa Pizza has an online presence as fresh as their menu.

Log on today and you will find ease of access to their fantastic food and great prices. Have something to say? Get in touch easily with Mona Lisa Pizza by visiting their contact page or follow links to their Facebook, Google Plus or Twitter pages.

About Mona Lisa Pizza

Located in beautiful Fate, Texas, Mona Lisa Pizza has nearly two decades of experience providing Texans quality pizza (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/mona-lisa-pizza-fate-tx...) made with the freshest ingredients at remarkable prices. People of all ages love Mona Lisa Pizza.

When you're out and about in Fate, a family-friendly atmosphere awaits you at Mona Lisa Pizza (https://www.monalisapizzafate.com/) where they handcraft each pizza with fresh dough made that very same day. It's their claim to fame! If you're in the mood for something else, Mona Lisa also offers an array of other scrumptious choices like Italian pasta dishes, sandwiches, wings, desserts and more!

Feel like staying in tonight? Mona Lisa Pizza offers free delivery in Fate! Take advantage of their new website where you will find all of their fresh offerings at your fingertips. Give them a call and one of their friendly employees will have your order cooked fresh and on its way to you in no time.

Mona Lisa Pizza is dedicated to delighting pizza lovers of all ages. Whether you're looking for quality pizza in a family-friendly atmosphere or you want to enjoy their free delivery anywhere in Fate, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Log on to their new website and see why Mona Lisa Pizza has been proudly serving Texans since 1999.

Contact

Visit the brand new website: http://www.monalisapizzafate.com
Mona Lisa Pizza is located in Fate, TX in the heart of Rockwell County.
101 W. Fate Main Place, Suite F
Fate, TX 75132
Telephone: (972) 722-5567 (tel:9727225567)
Email: cs@monalisapizzafate.com (https://monalisapizzafate.com/)
#PizzaFateTexas
#PizzaFreeDeliveryinFate

Media Contact
Mona Lisa Pizza
(972) 722-5567
***@monalisapizzafate.com
