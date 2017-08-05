 
New Salary Benchmarking Initiative Will Help Shared Services Professionals To Compare Their Salary

All shared services professionals are invited to participate in shared services salary benchmarking for free while remaining anonymous.
 
 
SINGAPORE - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) has recently launched a salary benchmarking initiative to help shared services professionals around the world assess how their compensation compares to their peers. By completing their profiles on SSON Salary Index, participants will receive three free resources – a personalised Salary Benchmarking Dashboard, the Global Shared Services Salary Report, and the Global Shared Services Job Market Report.

• Personalised Salary Benchmarking Dashboard that compares the participant's salary to their peers with regard to job function, experience and location. A city comparison tool is also built in for participants to benchmark their salaries across various cities around the world.

• Global Shared Services Salary Report will be published in October 2017 to provide accurate shared services salary data based on analysis of crowdsourced data and proprietary salary models – all participants will receive a copy via email upon publication.

• Global Shared Services Job Market Report provides real-time insights into the global shared services job market based on shared services job advertisement data.

All data gathered is purely for the purpose of salary benchmarking and kept strictly confidential and anonymous.

To learn more or participate in this shared services salary benchmarking initiative, visit SSON Salary Index: http://sharedservicesalaries.com

About SSON:

With over 120,000 members, the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) (http://www.ssonetwork.com/) is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world. SSON provides a platform for practitioners and vendors to connect with each other on a regional and global basis, both online and offline. Along with its global data analytics centre, SSON Analytics, SSON offers shared services professionals the information, tools and connections they need on a daily basis.

