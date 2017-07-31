News By Tag
2,600 Suppliers Now Listed in the Global Shared Services & Outsourcing Vendor Directory
100 more suppliers added to the world's most comprehensive Shared Services vendor directory
This is the only directory to map out the entire shared services vendor landscape and contains details of vendors which offer a wide array of services and solutions to the business services market, including consulting, technology, SaaS, business process outsourcing, and regional development agencies.
The vendor directory, which is compiled as a free resource for the shared services and outsourcing community, is fully searchable by keyword, supplier category or solution category.
It is completely free for shared services vendors to list their companies in the directory, giving them a valuable platform on which to be visible when users are searching for the product and services they offer.
Users can have a peace of mind as data on their searches within the directory is not captured or shared with any of the suppliers.
To learn more, visit SSON's Global Shared Services & Outsourcing Vendor Directory: http://www.ssonetwork.com/
About SSON:
With over 120,000 members, the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) (http://www.ssonetwork.com/
