 
News By Tag
* Shared Services
* Vendor Directory
* Sson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
31302928272625

2,600 Suppliers Now Listed in the Global Shared Services & Outsourcing Vendor Directory

100 more suppliers added to the world's most comprehensive Shared Services vendor directory
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shared Services
Vendor Directory
Sson

Industry:
Business

Location:
Singapore - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Websites

SINGAPORE - July 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubbed the "Yellow Pages for Shared Services", SSON's Global Shared Services & Outsourcing Vendor Directory is now fast expanding with over 2,600 suppliers.

This is the only directory to map out the entire shared services vendor landscape and contains details of vendors which offer a wide array of services and solutions to the business services market, including consulting, technology, SaaS, business process outsourcing, and regional development agencies.

The vendor directory, which is compiled as a free resource for the shared services and outsourcing community, is fully searchable by keyword, supplier category or solution category.

It is completely free for shared services vendors to list their companies in the directory, giving them a valuable platform on which to be visible when users are searching for the product and services they offer.

Users can have a peace of mind as data on their searches within the directory is not captured or shared with any of the suppliers.

To learn more, visit SSON's Global Shared Services & Outsourcing Vendor Directory: http://www.ssonetwork.com/vendors

About SSON:

With over 120,000 members, the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) (http://www.ssonetwork.com/) is the largest and most established community of shared services and outsourcing professionals in the world. SSON provides a platform for practitioners and vendors to connect with each other on a regional and global basis, both online and offline. Along with its global data analytics centre, SSON Analytics, SSON offers shared services professionals the information, tools and connections they need on a daily basis.

Contact
Emmeline Tan
Marketing, SSON
***@ssonetwork.com
End
Source:www.ssonetwork.com
Email:***@ssonetwork.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 31, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share