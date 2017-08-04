News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Invisible Killer: The Monster Behind The Mask" In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Invisible Killer: The Monster Behind The Mask" written by authors Diane Montane and Sean Robbins and narrated by Rick Barr in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
When detectives respond to a crime scene in Orlando, Florida, during the "summer of hurricanes" in 2004, they find Charlie Brandt hanging from the rafters in the garage of his niece Michelle Jones' home. Inside the house, they find a scene of horror that reminds them of other murders. In 1978, 13-year-old Carol Lynn Sullivan's head was found inside a rusty paint can in Osteen, Florida; her body was never found. Homeless transient Sherry Perisho was murdered in 1989, after moving to Florida from Illinois. Finally, in 1995, Miami prostitute Darlene Toler was deposited on the side of the road, wrapped up "like a package". Perisho and Toler had their hearts removed; all three had been decapitated;
Download your copy of "Invisible Killer: The Monster Behind The Mask" written by Diane Montane and Sean Robbins and narrated by Rick Barr on audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
