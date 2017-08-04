GLD named Top Twelve Landscape Firms in Altanta

Georgian Landscape Design LLC named one of the Top Twelve Landscape Architects / Designers in the Atlanta area.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Landscape

* Hardscape

* Design Industry:

* Architecture Location:

* Suwanee - Georgia - US Subject:

* Awards

Media Contact

Ed Szczesniak - Owner / Designer

404-423-8448

***@georgianlandscape.com Ed Szczesniak - Owner / Designer404-423-8448

End

--Editor's Note:Finding a top-notch landscape architect or designer is certainly no easy feat. LawnStarter's research team scoured the internet in search of the Top 12 Landscape Architects in the Atlanta Area. Once we managed to compile a comprehensive list, we researched the services, pricing, company history, and unique selling propositions of the most highly recommended. Next, we judged the aesthetics of each company's featured projects in their portfolio. Finally, we checked references and asked ourselves if indeed these were people we'd want to do business with. If the answer was yes, they appear in the listing that follows.So without further ado, in no particular order, allow us to introduce the best landscape architects and designers in the Atlanta metro. We're confident that everyone featured on this list can turn your yard into a beautiful, private oasis.Why we're fans: "Best of Gwinnett" five times over, Georgian Landscape Design is undoubtedly a giant in the landscaping scene. They do everything from water features to drainage systems in the vast area that includes Buford, Duluth, and Lake Lanier. Professional landscape designers and architects merge their skills to transform the outdoors into an excellent liveable space for the whole family. Working with this business should set you back anything from $30,000 to $175,000 but that depends on the client's needs. They boast some of the best talents in the industry, which enables them to handle projects of all sizes.