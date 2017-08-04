Georgian Landscape Design moves HQ

After their previous facilities were demolished by a storm GLD has moved to new offices.

-- Georgian Landscape Design had just moved into their new offices at the beginning of May, 2017. Well, "Mother Nature" decided that the company should move again last week as a storm destroyed their offices last Sunday night. No one was injured in the storm, but a large tree took out the front of the building, and the country condemned the facility.GLD Owner Ed Szczesniak stated "Well, I never really liked our former offices anyway, so I guess we'll just count our blessings - and smile!"Fortunately, none of GLD nor their partner company, NGLM's equipment suffered any significant damage, and the companies were able to secure new office and warehouse space this past weekend.The new facilities are larger, more modern, and centrally located to the areas the company serves, so it was a blessing in disguise!The company's new address is: