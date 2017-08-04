News By Tag
Georgian Landscape Design moves HQ
After their previous facilities were demolished by a storm GLD has moved to new offices.
Fortunately, none of GLD nor their partner company, NGLM's equipment suffered any significant damage, and the companies were able to secure new office and warehouse space this past weekend.
The new facilities are larger, more modern, and centrally located to the areas the company serves, so it was a blessing in disguise!
The company's new address is:
3221 Hill Street Suite 113
Duluth GA 30096
Phone #'s: (O) 770 - 417-8737 (M) 404-423-8448
www.GeorgianLandscape.com
Media Contact
GLD Ed Szczesniak
(770) 417-8737
***@georgianlandscape.com
End
