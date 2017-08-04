News By Tag
Milwaukee Area Dentist Tony Cigno Shares Things that Stain the Teeth and How to Keep Teeth White
Greenfield, WI — August 10, 2017 — Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Things That stain the Teeth and How to Help Keep Your Teeth White." As Dr. Cigno explains, people love white teeth. They also make you look happier and healthier. Consequently, he says, people with white teeth usually smile more often and thus, are viewed as being friendlier too. Of course, he adds, the easiest way to get white teeth is to prevent strains.
Dr. Cigno goes on to provide several different things that do stain the teeth and some innovative and unique ways to protect your white teeth from these things. For example, he reveals, "Red things, specifically red sauces, are likely to stain the teeth over time. Specifically, tomato-based sauces that are acidic are big culprits."
To combat this, he shares a cool tip for preventing tooth staining from such red, acidic, sauces—eating dark green vegetables first. As he elaborates, this creates a film on the teeth that protects them from the discoloration. He also offers that this is easier than it sounds because a salad with a spring mix that includes dark green lettuces is often served – or available – before the main course at many restaurants that serve such sauces.
Other things that stain the teeth that he outlines in the article are balsamic vinegar, curry, and other items found in many diets. One more unusual ways he mentions to prevent staining include swishing water around quickly in the mouth and then following that with milk or cheese to neutralize the staining acid.
The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/
About Dr. Tony Cigno
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world.
Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
