 
News By Tag
* Stackable Small Drawer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer Genie Helps Organized Living

The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer is just perfect for everyday organization also facilitating viewing with a transparent front that can be stacked saving further space laterally and are hardy too giving value for money.
 
 
Howards Storage World
Howards Storage World
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- If you have been looking forward to organizing your personal, office or even commercial belongings better, Howards Storage World has just the right solution for you! Among the several storage systems available, the Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer has become a major hit among buyers. To top it, the company is offering a flat discount of 20% on purchase of any two products giving you the extra space at a lesser price.

Made out of rigid plastic with a clear drawer, the piece is not only a good organizer but also a great space saver. Light weight and durable, the drawer offers ample space for organized storing of all kinds of belongings. These are also perfectly stackable helping you make use of the vertical space in areas where there is barely an inch to spare horizontally.

"We are living in an age where in some places every inch of space is more expensive than the most precious metal on earth. Also, the fast space of life leaves very little time to organize belongings on a daily basis. People want to have small storage boxes where they can put in objects of a similar kind that they can identify easily. The Odeda is just perfect for such purposes allowing you to use multiple of them stacking them one over the other allowing for easy storage and use when needed," said a top official of the company.

The light weight strong plastic http://www.hsw.com.au/?product&id_prod=2345&id_ca... ensures the each storage that you buy lasts for years to come being resistant to weight and rough handling in case you have to relocate or carry them around.

Contact
Howards Storage World India
Mantri Square, 2nd Floor, Malleshwaram
09611686578
elagoonwebmaster@gmail.com
End
Source:Howards Storage World India
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Stackable Small Drawer
Industry:Marketing
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elagoon Digital PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share