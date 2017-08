The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer Genie Helps Organized Living

The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer is just perfect for everyday organization also facilitating viewing with a transparent front that can be stacked saving further space laterally and are hardy too giving value for money.

Howards Storage World

Contact

Howards Storage World India

Mantri Square, 2nd Floor, Malleshwaram

09611686578

elagoonwebmaster@ gmail.com Howards Storage World IndiaMantri Square, 2nd Floor, Malleshwaram09611686578

End

-- If you have been looking forward to organizing your personal, office or even commercial belongings better, Howards Storage World has just the right solution for you! Among the several storage systems available, the Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer has become a major hit among buyers. To top it, the company is offering a flat discount of 20% on purchase of any two products giving you the extra space at a lesser price.Made out of rigid plastic with a clear drawer, the piece is not only a good organizer but also a great space saver. Light weight and durable, the drawer offers ample space for organized storing of all kinds of belongings. These are also perfectly stackable helping you make use of the vertical space in areas where there is barely an inch to spare horizontally."We are living in an age where in some places every inch of space is more expensive than the most precious metal on earth. Also, the fast space of life leaves very little time to organize belongings on a daily basis. People want to have small storage boxes where they can put in objects of a similar kind that they can identify easily. The Odeda is just perfect for such purposes allowing you to use multiple of them stacking them one over the other allowing for easy storage and use when needed," said a top official of the company.The light weight strong plastic http://www.hsw.com.au/? product& id_prod=2345&id_ca... ensures the each storage that you buy lasts for years to come being resistant to weight and rough handling in case you have to relocate or carry them around.