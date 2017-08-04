News By Tag
The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer Genie Helps Organized Living
The Howards Odeda Stackable Small Drawer is just perfect for everyday organization also facilitating viewing with a transparent front that can be stacked saving further space laterally and are hardy too giving value for money.
Made out of rigid plastic with a clear drawer, the piece is not only a good organizer but also a great space saver. Light weight and durable, the drawer offers ample space for organized storing of all kinds of belongings. These are also perfectly stackable helping you make use of the vertical space in areas where there is barely an inch to spare horizontally.
"We are living in an age where in some places every inch of space is more expensive than the most precious metal on earth. Also, the fast space of life leaves very little time to organize belongings on a daily basis. People want to have small storage boxes where they can put in objects of a similar kind that they can identify easily. The Odeda is just perfect for such purposes allowing you to use multiple of them stacking them one over the other allowing for easy storage and use when needed," said a top official of the company.
The light weight strong plastic http://www.hsw.com.au/?
