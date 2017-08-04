 
News By Tag
* Christianity
* Evangelical
* Catholic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Goose Creek
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654

Differences in beliefs in Catholic and Protestant evangelicals

 
 
Beliefs regarding salvation
Beliefs regarding salvation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Christianity
* Evangelical
* Catholic

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Goose Creek - South Carolina - US

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Teleios Research recently performed a survey on the Instagram account, godsholyscriptures, evaluating differences in beliefs regarding salvation. There were 244 responses being mostly evangelicals (60%) who identify as Catholic (18%), mainline Protestant (44%) or evangelical Protestant (38%).

Although the great majority across all groups noted salvation is completely by grace, several important statistical differences were found between groups. Catholics were:

• Less likely to believe salvation was by grace than protestants (80% vs. 90%, P=0.088);
• More likely to believe that you needed to be water baptized also for salvation than protestants (71% vs. 33%, P>0.0001);
• Less likely to believe that the Bible was completely inerrant than protestants (34% vs. 64%, P>0.0001);
• More likely to believe that sharing the gospel could be performed simply by living a good life than protestants (63% vs. 28%, P>0.0001).

In contrast, Catholics and both groups of Protestants had similar views of discipleship, Bible study, prayer and the level of security their salvation.

These results are encouraging in that they show young people identifying as Christian across all denominations, and interested enough in their faith to visit a Christian account on Instagram, recognize that salvation is by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. However, it also emphasizes the need in all these groups for more Biblical teaching on the inerrant quality of the biblical text, the sufficiency of Christ's sacrifice alone for salvation, and eternal security.

All the findings of the survey, as well as other Teleios research, are on our website www.teleiosresearch.com.

Teleios, a non-profit foundation, seeks to demonstrate the truth of Scripture and the Christian faith through the scientific method by providing evidence for the positive results of a biblically-based lifestyle. Prior studies conducted by Teleios have shown that the practice of the Christian faith (praise, prayer, fellowship, service and Bible study) and security of salvation increases well-being while reducing guilt.

Contact
Lindsay Nelson
teleiosresearch@outlook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Tags:Christianity, Evangelical, Catholic
Industry:Religion
Location:Goose Creek - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Teleios Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share