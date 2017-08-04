 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


2017 Global Peace Song Awards announce FINALISTS in a worldwide search for inspiring musical peace

Latin Popstar Maria Conchita Alonso, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Country Grammy winner Gary Nicholson, Heroes TV producer Tim Kring, politician Dennis Kucinich, actor Sean Stone are amongst famed industry Jury Panel members searching for peace.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Peace Song Awards (GPSA), brainchild of Los Angeles based ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org Founder/CEO Steve Robertson, is thought to be the first ever annual worldwide search for the most spiritually inspiring songs and music videos that promote the message of peace.

Famed 2017 Jury Panel members of the GPSA contest consisted of: Maria Conchita Alonso (Mulit-platinum Latin singer), Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (musician and Director of the Zeitgeist Movie series),  David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Ricky Kej (2014 New Age Grammy winner), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Dennis Kucinich (former US Representative / US Department of Peace), Gary Nicholson (Grammy Winner & Texas Hall of Fame Country Singer/Songwriter), Steve Robertson (Founder, ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org), Joanne Shenandoah (Grammy winning Native American Singer/Song Writer), Ralph Simon (Mobile business executive, co-founder of Zomba Group and Jive Records), Sean Stone (Actor and Director) and Peter Yarrow (legendary Folk Singer & Peace Activist of Peter, Paul & Mary).

The 2017 GPSA contest offers several different categories of music for contestants: New Age, World Music, Acoustic Contemporary, Rock / Pop, Country and Folk, A Cappella, Choral, Classical, Opera, Jazz, Hip Hop and one Music Video category.

All Contestants have three ways to win: 1) Famed Jury Panel members vote on songs / videos from areas of entertainment they're most known. 2) Public Voting enables each of the category finalists to invite the public to vote on their songs or videos.  3) …And the last way to win is through social media by having a song or music video with most overall Facebook likes and/or reaches.

Winners of each music category have the chance to win a wide variety of valued career enhancing prizes that range from: Stefan Hegar of Fisheye Music Studios providing a one song mastering service for each category winner, award winning singers/musicians who will perform on winners next songs, album cover art work by world-famed artist/designers Syamarani Dasi and Greg Spalenka,  a webinar tutorial on the Music Contracts Do's and Don'ts by leading entertainment attorney Burgundy Morgan esq.,  an invitation to perform at an upcoming Project Peace On Earth worldwide concert, a commemorative trophy and much more.   There is one overall GRAND PRIZE that consists of a producing/recording session with 5-Time Grammy Winning music engineer Alfonso Rodenas, a value of over $15,000.  All GPSA prizes are designed to empower the winning musicians to further their creative talents, music careers and ability to financially succeed in the world of music.

GPSA Founder Steve Robertson stated, "We've had so many amazing music and video submittals.  It will be an amazing honor to share this glorious music and the brilliant winning music video with the world. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we announce all of the 2017 GPSA FINALISTS (in alphabetical order only):

NEW AGE MUSIC:

Artist Name and Song Title

Merrill Collins, Particles in Space

Her Departure, Awake

Priya Deepika, Invocation

Priya Deepika, I Am Divine

Peggy Duquesnel, Time For Love

GuruGanesha Band, Troubled Times

Michael and Jahna, Opening

Darlene Koldenhoven, Ode to Our Orb

Fox Lima, Relieve

SEAY, We Are One

Shambhu, Gaia Sweet Divine

WORLD MUSIC:

Artist Name and Song Title

Dan Aykroyd,

Alan White,

Rupam Sarmah,

Ruth Weber and

the Disciple Singers,

Alexander Kariotis, Enlighten Your Soul

Priya Deepika, Invocation

Priya Deepika, Shield of Protection

Priya Deepika, Hear In My Heart

Her Departure, Walking With Giants

Daniela de Mari

and Breath of Life,  Ancient Skies

Daniela de Mari

and Breath of Life, Moon Dancer

Darlene Koldenhoven, Indian Summer

Shashika Mooruth, The Flute Breathes

Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, Unrecognized Country

ACOUSTIC CONTEMPORARY:

Artist Name and Song Title

Nancy Beaudette &

Nur Felix, Peace Date

Jemma Bennett Feat,

Harald T, I Wish

Stefan Crane, Looking for Love

Diane Durrett &

Melissa Junebug, The River Sings

Kimberly Haynes, Do I Dare

Kimberly Haynes, Pathless Path

Todd Mosby, Colorado Missouri

Todd Mosby, Moon Song

Nymphya with

Valentina O, Peace on Earth

Shambhu, Days Like Falling Stars

Bob Sima, It's Time

CLASSICAL, OPERA,  A CAPPELLA:

Artist Name and Song Title

Fadi Awad, We Are Here

Merrill Collins, The Fountain of Jewels Activated

Merrill Collins, Triumphant Upon Arrival

Merrill Collins, With Every Heartbeat

Priya Deepika, I Am Divine

Charles Denler, Moment at Dawn

Michael & Jahna, I Have Dreamt

Nanette McGuinness/

Ensemble for These Times, Song is a Monument

Nanette McGuinness/

Ensemble for These Times, How Lucky

Shoshana Michel, When Leaves Dance

Shoshana Michel, Love Everlasting

FOLK MUSIC:

Artist Name and Song Title

Richard Byford, What Do We Have If We Don't Have Hope

Richard Byford, We Are Born of Change

Deborah Crooks, Wishing Tree

Her Departure, Act of God

Shawn Gallaway, Freedom Cries

Shawn Gallaway, Unify

Shawn Gallaway, I Choose Love

Caron Potocnik, Blessings for Baby

COUNTRY MUSIC:

Artist Name and Song Title

Diane Durrett, Be Somebody's Angel

Diane Durrett, All Is Well

Cindy Hughlett, Reflections

Lonnie Park, Link of Chain

Windwalker & the MCW, Ma Ha Da (Cherokee Lullaby)

Windwalker & the MCW, Henna Maya (Bear Song)

Windwalker &  the MCW, Monito Maqua (Objibwa Bear Song)

JAZZ:

Artist Name and Song Title

Babel, Vacío

Jerome BrooksJr.,  If We All Got Along

Vince Diesel, Anti Antithesis

Darren English, Pledge for Peace

Rondi (with Wanz), The Bass Song

HIP HOP:

Artist Name and Song Title

BrainPower, All The Same

Jerome Brooks Jr., Celebrate What is Different

Priya Deepika, Hear in My Heart

Priya Deepika, Lilac

Roman Lee Norfleet, Enfunkenment

Roman Lee Norfleet, The Cycle

Darick DDS Spears, Growing Pains

ROCK / POP:

Artist Name and Song Title

Kelly Corsino

Chris Kelly and

Harold Payne, No Man's Land

Nicole Gibson, Battleborn

Bruce Lev &

Armand Hutton, Face The World

Jerry Jean, Future

Nicki Kris, Falling to Pieces

Nicki Kris, Together We Stand

Bob Sima, The Movers, The Shakers & the Peacemakers

Love As Truth, Scrapbook Love

Kristen Speller, Phoenix Rising Up

John Viscount, The Time is Now

MUSIC VIDEO:

Artist Name and Song Title

Aloka, Hold Them In Our Hearts

Melissa Junebug &

Calvin Burgamy, The River Sings

Jerry Jean, Do We Reach Home

Emily Maguire, For Free

Todd Mosby, Western Sky

Bashar Murad, More Like You

Bob Sima, If You Could See Our Heart

Shambhu, Soothe

Songwriting Shane, No Fear

Jennifer Thomas, Alleluia

Robertson further states; "Each person who participated with a song or music video submittal, whether they were voted as a Finalist or not, is a winner...They're making a huge difference in our world with their talents and creative intent of love and care.  Again, we thank each contestant and all of the Finalists for their inspiring music and videos.  Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to all of our GPSA Jury Panel members and generous prize contributors...their brilliant expertise, great generosity and caring support makes it possible for the GPSA contest to support great musicians and music video producers in bringing their message of peace to our world."

Lastly, Robertson encourages; "If you're a fan of one of the 2017 Finalists you can listen to their music, watch their video and help them win our Facebook social media prize by liking and sharing their music at:  https://www.facebook.com/2017-Global-Peace-Song-Awards-Fi...

All of the Global Peace Song Awards winners will be announced on September 21st, 2017.   An announcement for OPEN ENTRIES for the 2018 GPSA contest will follow shortly after this date.

Please visit our website for more information: http://www.GlobalPeaceSongAwards.org

Interviews can be arranged with select Jury Panel members, GPSA Finalists and/or with founder Steve Robertson upon request.

Contact
Steve Robertson
***@projectpeaceonearth.com
End
Source:Project Peace On Earth
Email:***@projectpeaceonearth.com
Tags:Stewart Copeland, Peter Joseph, Gary Nicholson
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
