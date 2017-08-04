News By Tag
2017 Global Peace Song Awards announce FINALISTS in a worldwide search for inspiring musical peace
Latin Popstar Maria Conchita Alonso, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Country Grammy winner Gary Nicholson, Heroes TV producer Tim Kring, politician Dennis Kucinich, actor Sean Stone are amongst famed industry Jury Panel members searching for peace.
Famed 2017 Jury Panel members of the GPSA contest consisted of: Maria Conchita Alonso (Mulit-platinum Latin singer), Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (musician and Director of the Zeitgeist Movie series), David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Ricky Kej (2014 New Age Grammy winner), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Dennis Kucinich (former US Representative / US Department of Peace), Gary Nicholson (Grammy Winner & Texas Hall of Fame Country Singer/Songwriter)
The 2017 GPSA contest offers several different categories of music for contestants:
All Contestants have three ways to win: 1) Famed Jury Panel members vote on songs / videos from areas of entertainment they're most known. 2) Public Voting enables each of the category finalists to invite the public to vote on their songs or videos. 3) …And the last way to win is through social media by having a song or music video with most overall Facebook likes and/or reaches.
Winners of each music category have the chance to win a wide variety of valued career enhancing prizes that range from: Stefan Hegar of Fisheye Music Studios providing a one song mastering service for each category winner, award winning singers/musicians who will perform on winners next songs, album cover art work by world-famed artist/designers Syamarani Dasi and Greg Spalenka, a webinar tutorial on the Music Contracts Do's and Don'ts by leading entertainment attorney Burgundy Morgan esq., an invitation to perform at an upcoming Project Peace On Earth worldwide concert, a commemorative trophy and much more. There is one overall GRAND PRIZE that consists of a producing/recording session with 5-Time Grammy Winning music engineer Alfonso Rodenas, a value of over $15,000. All GPSA prizes are designed to empower the winning musicians to further their creative talents, music careers and ability to financially succeed in the world of music.
GPSA Founder Steve Robertson stated, "We've had so many amazing music and video submittals. It will be an amazing honor to share this glorious music and the brilliant winning music video with the world. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we announce all of the 2017 GPSA FINALISTS (in alphabetical order only):
NEW AGE MUSIC:
Artist Name and Song Title
Merrill Collins, Particles in Space
Her Departure, Awake
Priya Deepika, Invocation
Priya Deepika, I Am Divine
Peggy Duquesnel, Time For Love
GuruGanesha Band, Troubled Times
Michael and Jahna, Opening
Darlene Koldenhoven, Ode to Our Orb
Fox Lima, Relieve
SEAY, We Are One
Shambhu, Gaia Sweet Divine
WORLD MUSIC:
Artist Name and Song Title
Dan Aykroyd,
Alan White,
Rupam Sarmah,
Ruth Weber and
the Disciple Singers,
Alexander Kariotis, Enlighten Your Soul
Priya Deepika, Invocation
Priya Deepika, Shield of Protection
Priya Deepika, Hear In My Heart
Her Departure, Walking With Giants
Daniela de Mari
and Breath of Life, Ancient Skies
Daniela de Mari
and Breath of Life, Moon Dancer
Darlene Koldenhoven, Indian Summer
Shashika Mooruth, The Flute Breathes
Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, Unrecognized Country
ACOUSTIC CONTEMPORARY:
Artist Name and Song Title
Nancy Beaudette &
Nur Felix, Peace Date
Jemma Bennett Feat,
Harald T, I Wish
Stefan Crane, Looking for Love
Diane Durrett &
Melissa Junebug, The River Sings
Kimberly Haynes, Do I Dare
Kimberly Haynes, Pathless Path
Todd Mosby, Colorado Missouri
Todd Mosby, Moon Song
Nymphya with
Valentina O, Peace on Earth
Shambhu, Days Like Falling Stars
Bob Sima, It's Time
CLASSICAL, OPERA, A CAPPELLA:
Artist Name and Song Title
Fadi Awad, We Are Here
Merrill Collins, The Fountain of Jewels Activated
Merrill Collins, Triumphant Upon Arrival
Merrill Collins, With Every Heartbeat
Priya Deepika, I Am Divine
Charles Denler, Moment at Dawn
Michael & Jahna, I Have Dreamt
Nanette McGuinness/
Ensemble for These Times, Song is a Monument
Nanette McGuinness/
Ensemble for These Times, How Lucky
Shoshana Michel, When Leaves Dance
Shoshana Michel, Love Everlasting
FOLK MUSIC:
Artist Name and Song Title
Richard Byford, What Do We Have If We Don't Have Hope
Richard Byford, We Are Born of Change
Deborah Crooks, Wishing Tree
Her Departure, Act of God
Shawn Gallaway, Freedom Cries
Shawn Gallaway, Unify
Shawn Gallaway, I Choose Love
Caron Potocnik, Blessings for Baby
COUNTRY MUSIC:
Artist Name and Song Title
Diane Durrett, Be Somebody's Angel
Diane Durrett, All Is Well
Cindy Hughlett, Reflections
Lonnie Park, Link of Chain
Windwalker & the MCW, Ma Ha Da (Cherokee Lullaby)
Windwalker & the MCW, Henna Maya (Bear Song)
Windwalker & the MCW, Monito Maqua (Objibwa Bear Song)
JAZZ:
Artist Name and Song Title
Babel, Vacío
Jerome BrooksJr., If We All Got Along
Vince Diesel, Anti Antithesis
Darren English, Pledge for Peace
Rondi (with Wanz), The Bass Song
HIP HOP:
Artist Name and Song Title
BrainPower, All The Same
Jerome Brooks Jr., Celebrate What is Different
Priya Deepika, Hear in My Heart
Priya Deepika, Lilac
Roman Lee Norfleet, Enfunkenment
Roman Lee Norfleet, The Cycle
Darick DDS Spears, Growing Pains
ROCK / POP:
Artist Name and Song Title
Kelly Corsino
Chris Kelly and
Harold Payne, No Man's Land
Nicole Gibson, Battleborn
Bruce Lev &
Armand Hutton, Face The World
Jerry Jean, Future
Nicki Kris, Falling to Pieces
Nicki Kris, Together We Stand
Bob Sima, The Movers, The Shakers & the Peacemakers
Love As Truth, Scrapbook Love
Kristen Speller, Phoenix Rising Up
John Viscount, The Time is Now
MUSIC VIDEO:
Artist Name and Song Title
Aloka, Hold Them In Our Hearts
Melissa Junebug &
Calvin Burgamy, The River Sings
Jerry Jean, Do We Reach Home
Emily Maguire, For Free
Todd Mosby, Western Sky
Bashar Murad, More Like You
Bob Sima, If You Could See Our Heart
Shambhu, Soothe
Songwriting Shane, No Fear
Jennifer Thomas, Alleluia
Robertson further states; "Each person who participated with a song or music video submittal, whether they were voted as a Finalist or not, is a winner...They're making a huge difference in our world with their talents and creative intent of love and care. Again, we thank each contestant and all of the Finalists for their inspiring music and videos. Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to all of our GPSA Jury Panel members and generous prize contributors...their brilliant expertise, great generosity and caring support makes it possible for the GPSA contest to support great musicians and music video producers in bringing their message of peace to our world."
Lastly, Robertson encourages; "If you're a fan of one of the 2017 Finalists you can listen to their music, watch their video and help them win our Facebook social media prize by liking and sharing their music at: https://www.facebook.com/
All of the Global Peace Song Awards winners will be announced on September 21st, 2017. An announcement for OPEN ENTRIES for the 2018 GPSA contest will follow shortly after this date.
Please visit our website for more information:
Interviews can be arranged with select Jury Panel members, GPSA Finalists and/or with founder Steve Robertson upon request.
Contact
Steve Robertson
***@projectpeaceonearth.com
End
