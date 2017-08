2017 Global Peace Song Awards announce FINALISTS in a worldwide search for inspiring musical peace

Latin Popstar Maria Conchita Alonso, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Country Grammy winner Gary Nicholson, Heroes TV producer Tim Kring, politician Dennis Kucinich, actor Sean Stone are amongst famed industry Jury Panel members searching for peace.

-- The Global Peace Song Awards (GPSA), brainchild of Los Angeles based ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org Founder/CEO Steve Robertson, is thought to be the first ever annual worldwide search for the most spiritually inspiring songs and music videos that promote the message of peace.Famed 2017 Jury Panel members of the GPSA contest consisted of: Maria Conchita Alonso (Mulit-platinum Latin singer), Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (musician and Director of the Zeitgeist Movie series), David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Ricky Kej (2014 New Age Grammy winner), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Dennis Kucinich (former US Representative / US Department of Peace), Gary Nicholson (Grammy Winner & Texas Hall of Fame Country Singer/Songwriter), Steve Robertson (Founder, ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org), Joanne Shenandoah (Grammy winning Native American Singer/Song Writer), Ralph Simon (Mobile business executive, co-founder of Zomba Group and Jive Records), Sean Stone (Actor and Director) and Peter Yarrow (legendary Folk Singer & Peace Activist of Peter, Paul & Mary).The 2017 GPSA contest offers several different categories of music for contestants:New Age, World Music, Acoustic Contemporary, Rock / Pop, Country and Folk, A Cappella, Choral, Classical, Opera, Jazz, Hip Hop and one Music Video category.All Contestants have three ways to win: 1) Famed Jury Panel members vote on songs / videos from areas of entertainment they're most known. 2) Public Voting enables each of the category finalists to invite the public to vote on their songs or videos. 3) …And the last way to win is through social media by having a song or music video with most overall Facebook likes and/or reaches.Winners of each music category have the chance to win a wide variety of valued career enhancing prizes that range from: Stefan Hegar of Fisheye Music Studios providing a one song mastering service for each category winner, award winning singers/musicians who will perform on winners next songs, album cover art work by world-famed artist/designers Syamarani Dasi and Greg Spalenka, a webinar tutorial on the Music Contracts Do's and Don'ts by leading entertainment attorney Burgundy Morgan esq., an invitation to perform at an upcoming Project Peace On Earth worldwide concert, a commemorative trophy and much more. There is one overall GRAND PRIZE that consists of a producing/recording session with 5-Time Grammy Winning music engineer Alfonso Rodenas, a value of over $15,000. All GPSA prizes are designed to empower the winning musicians to further their creative talents, music careers and ability to financially succeed in the world of music.GPSA Founder Steve Robertson stated, "We've had so many amazing music and video submittals. It will be an amazing honor to share this glorious music and the brilliant winning music video with the world. Therefore, it is with great pleasure that we announce all of the 2017 GPSA FINALISTS (in alphabetical order only):Artist Name and Song TitleMerrill Collins, Particles in SpaceHer Departure, AwakePriya Deepika, InvocationPriya Deepika, I Am DivinePeggy Duquesnel, Time For LoveGuruGanesha Band, Troubled TimesMichael and Jahna, OpeningDarlene Koldenhoven, Ode to Our OrbFox Lima, RelieveSEAY, We Are OneShambhu, Gaia Sweet DivineArtist Name and Song TitleDan Aykroyd,Alan White,Rupam Sarmah,Ruth Weber andthe Disciple Singers,Alexander Kariotis, Enlighten Your SoulPriya Deepika, InvocationPriya Deepika, Shield of ProtectionPriya Deepika, Hear In My HeartHer Departure, Walking With GiantsDaniela de Mariand Breath of Life, Ancient SkiesDaniela de Mariand Breath of Life, Moon DancerDarlene Koldenhoven, Indian SummerShashika Mooruth, The Flute BreathesShahed Mohseni Zonoozi, Unrecognized CountryArtist Name and Song TitleNancy Beaudette &Nur Felix, Peace DateJemma Bennett Feat,Harald T, I WishStefan Crane, Looking for LoveDiane Durrett &Melissa Junebug, The River SingsKimberly Haynes, Do I DareKimberly Haynes, Pathless PathTodd Mosby, Colorado MissouriTodd Mosby, Moon SongNymphya withValentina O, Peace on EarthShambhu, Days Like Falling StarsBob Sima, It's TimeArtist Name and Song TitleFadi Awad, We Are HereMerrill Collins, The Fountain of Jewels ActivatedMerrill Collins, Triumphant Upon ArrivalMerrill Collins, With Every HeartbeatPriya Deepika, I Am DivineCharles Denler, Moment at DawnMichael & Jahna, I Have DreamtNanette McGuinness/Ensemble for These Times, Song is a MonumentNanette McGuinness/Ensemble for These Times, How LuckyShoshana Michel, When Leaves DanceShoshana Michel, Love EverlastingArtist Name and Song TitleRichard Byford, What Do We Have If We Don't Have HopeRichard Byford, We Are Born of ChangeDeborah Crooks, Wishing TreeHer Departure, Act of GodShawn Gallaway, Freedom CriesShawn Gallaway, UnifyShawn Gallaway, I Choose LoveCaron Potocnik, Blessings for BabyArtist Name and Song TitleDiane Durrett, Be Somebody's AngelDiane Durrett, All Is WellCindy Hughlett, ReflectionsLonnie Park, Link of ChainWindwalker & the MCW, Ma Ha Da (Cherokee Lullaby)Windwalker & the MCW, Henna Maya (Bear Song)Windwalker & the MCW, Monito Maqua (Objibwa Bear Song)Artist Name and Song TitleBabel, VacíoJerome BrooksJr., If We All Got AlongVince Diesel, Anti AntithesisDarren English, Pledge for PeaceRondi (with Wanz), The Bass SongArtist Name and Song TitleBrainPower, All The SameJerome Brooks Jr., Celebrate What is DifferentPriya Deepika, Hear in My HeartPriya Deepika, LilacRoman Lee Norfleet, EnfunkenmentRoman Lee Norfleet, The CycleDarick DDS Spears, Growing PainsArtist Name and Song TitleKelly CorsinoChris Kelly andHarold Payne, No Man's LandNicole Gibson, BattlebornBruce Lev &Armand Hutton, Face The WorldJerry Jean, FutureNicki Kris, Falling to PiecesNicki Kris, Together We StandBob Sima, The Movers, The Shakers & the PeacemakersLove As Truth, Scrapbook LoveKristen Speller, Phoenix Rising UpJohn Viscount, The Time is NowArtist Name and Song TitleAloka, Hold Them In Our HeartsMelissa Junebug &Calvin Burgamy, The River SingsJerry Jean, Do We Reach HomeEmily Maguire, For FreeTodd Mosby, Western SkyBashar Murad, More Like YouBob Sima, If You Could See Our HeartShambhu, SootheSongwriting Shane, No FearJennifer Thomas, AlleluiaRobertson further states; "Each person who participated with a song or music video submittal, whether they were voted as a Finalist or not, is a winner...They're making a huge difference in our world with their talents and creative intent of love and care. Again, we thank each contestant and all of the Finalists for their inspiring music and videos. Our heartfelt thanks also goes out to all of our GPSA Jury Panel members and generous prize contributors...their brilliant expertise, great generosity and caring support makes it possible for the GPSA contest to support great musicians and music video producers in bringing their message of peace to our world."Lastly, Robertson encourages; "If you're a fan of one of the 2017 Finalists you can listen to their music, watch their video and help them win our Facebook social media prize by liking and sharing their music at: https://www.facebook.com/ 2017-Global- Peace-Song-Awards- Fi... All of the Global Peace Song Awards winners will be announced on September 21st, 2017. An announcement for OPEN ENTRIES for the 2018 GPSA contest will follow shortly after this date.Please visit our website for more information: