Industry News





Global Peace Song Awards responds to demand and extends song and video entries until April 22, 2017

Musicians and Music Video Producers realize the impact of messaging peace to our world. World-famed Grammy winning musicians, Music, TV Executives and Film producers will be taking special note.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The almost 700 hundred musicians who gathered to honor the first annual Global Peace Song Award (GPSA) winners in February of this year prompt the contest to extend the final entry date until April 22, 2017.  The GPSA, is thought to be the first ever worldwide contest to find the most inspiring music and videos that promote the message of world peace.   The GPSA was the brainchild of Steve Robertson, Founder/CEO of ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org which is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Famed Jury Panel members for the 2017 GPSA contest consisted of: Maria Conchita Alonso (Latin Pop Star), Stewart Copeland (Grammy Winner, The Police), Randy Copus (New Age group 2002), Jonathan Elias (Elias Arts/The Prayer Cycle albums), Peter Joseph (Producer/Director of the Zeitgeist Film Series), David Joyce (Grammy Winner best Jazz Vocal group), Ricky Kej (Grammy winner / Producer of the Shanti Samsara Environmental Consciousness album), Tim Kring (TV producer Touch & Heroes), Dennis Kucinich (former US Representative / US Department of Peace),  Rod Linnum (former Exec. VP of Universal Music), Gary Nicholson (Grammy Winner & Texas Hall of Fame Country Singer/Songwriter), Steve Robertson (Founder of ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org), Joanne Shenandoah (Native American Singer/Song Writer), Ralph Simon (business executive, co-founder of Zomba Group and Jive Records), Sean Stone (Actor, Director & Producer) and Peter Yarrow (legendary Folk Singer & Peace Activist of Peter, Paul & Mary).

In the 2017 GPSA there are eight different categories of music contestants can submit to: New Age/Ambient, World Music/World Beat/Acoustic / Contemporary Instrumental, Rock / Pop, Country/Folk, Classical/Opera/A Cappella/Choral, Jazz, Hip Hop / R & B and one Music Video category.

All Contestants have three ways to win: 1) Jury Panel voting that consisted of famed jury members who voted on songs from the genres of music they were most known for. 2) Public Voting enabled each of the 11 category finalists to invite the public to vote on their songs or videos.  3) And the last way to win was through social media,  in essence, to become the musician or video with most overall Facebook likes and reaches.  Winners of each music category have the chance to win a wide variety of career empowering and furthering prizes.

GPSA Founder Steve Robertson stated, "World circumstances are calling for musicians and video producers to rise up and inspire new visions for peace.  We are profoundly honored to offer the GPSA contest to all musicians and video producers who want to make a difference in our world.  At the same time we know our contest puts thier caring creativity in front of major Grammy Winners, world-famed Music, TV, Film Executives and thought-leaders who will also be taking note of their important talents and contributions.

He continues, "In order to meet the demand of musicians and music video producers who wanted to be heard, make a difference and participate in our 2017 Global Peace Song Awards we decided to make our new and final submittal date April 22, 2017.  I encourage everyone to visit our website at:   http://www.GlobalPeaceSongAwards.org  and please review our new submittal guidelines.  GPSA will also soon release its 2016 Winner compilation album called "Music for World Peace."

Interviews can be arranged with GPSA the founder Steve Robertson and select Jury Panel members.

Contact:

Steve Robertson, ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org

email: globalpeacesongawards@gmail.com

ProjectPeaceOnEarth.org
***@projectpeaceonearth.org
Source:Global Peace Song Awards
Email:***@projectpeaceonearth.org Email Verified
