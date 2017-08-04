News By Tag
Bhavin Turakhia Joins Unacademy's Board
Commenting on Bhavin's joining the board, Gaurav Munjal, CEO & Co-founder, Unacademy, said: "Bhavin's experience in management and growing large companies is invaluable to Unacademy. Over the years Bhavin is someone we have always looked up to, and whenever we reached out, he was responsive. As we prepare for our next phase of growth, we look forward to his mentorship and guidance to make Unacademy the platform of choice for a billion Indians. I'm very excited about him joining us on the board as we look to create India's largest learning platform."
On his appointment to the board, Bhavin said,"I'm personally passionate about the education sector, and with technology empowering it, we can reach out to a larger base of students and professionals keen on learning. I believe in Unacademy's platform-centric approach to building an engaged community of some of India's top educators and learners. I have worked with Gaurav in the past and I'm confident that with his outstanding entrepreneurial skills, he will steer Unacademy to greater heights. This is likely to benefit thousands of careers and I'm happy to be a part of this initiative by Gaurav."
Unacademy is an online learning platform that empowers educators to create courses on various subjects. Its vision is to build the world's largest online knowledge repository for multi-lingual education. The platform currently has more than 40,000 lessons online.
About Unacademy
Unacademy, (Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited) founded in December 2015 by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and Sachin Gupta, has risen rapidly to become India's largest free learning platform, with over 1 million users (as of July 2017). There are over 40,000 online lessons and specialised courses created by thousands of educators, who have notched up 6 million views.
Backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, as well as top angel investors in the country, Unacademy currently employs 35 in its Bengaluru office.
www.unacademy.com (https://unacademy.com/)
About Bhavin Turakhia
Bhavin Turakhia is a serial tech entrepreneur and CEO and co-founder of Directi. He is also the founder and CEO of Flock, Radix, CodeChef, and Ringo, as well as the co-founder of Media.net and Zeta. In 2016, Bhavin was ranked as the 95th richest person in India, with a net worth of $1.3 billion, along with his brother Divyank Turakhia, according to Forbes magazine. He has been honored as a 2011 Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.
In 2013, Bhavin sold four of his web presence companies - BigRock, LogicBoxes, ResellerClub, and Webhosting.info - to Nasdaq-listed, U.S.-based web-hosting firm Endurance International Group, for $160 million. In August 2016, Bhavin and his brother, Divyank Turakhia, sold off their Dubai and New York-based ad-technology company Media.net, founded in 2010, to Chinese investors for $900 million. This is the third largest ad-tech deal in history and amongst the largest bootstrapped cash exits worldwide.
Bhavin has received numerous awards and global recognition. In 2016, he was recognised as Serial Entrepreneur of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year in Innovation and Technology by Entrepreneur magazine. He was also awarded the by The Economic Times, in the same year. He was also recognised as Bharti Entrepreneur of the Year by the Bharti Foundation & the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, in 2005. He has served as chairperson of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN)'s Registrar Constituency for two terms.
