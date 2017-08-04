End-To-End Product Development Solutions(Off-the-Shelf)

PHYTEC launches the Handheld POS / Micro ATM Motherboard (Off-the-Shelf) and Ready & Custom Build Industrial IoT Gateway based on Product Solution

-- PHYTEC adds full-featured and flexible System on Module and Single Board Computer embedded board solutions designed for low power applications.PHYTEC brings ready to manufacture "" an ideal system that works on OS like Linux or Android. We provide complete manufacturing data like Gerber, BOM of the carrier board and full SDK in Linux QT or Android for the customer application development. PHYTEC can customize POS Motherboard as per customer configuration with minimum lead time-> India's First OEM POS Motherboard-> Highly configurable with minimum lead time (8 - 9 weeks)-> Android BSP / Linux BSP-> SDK for Android / Qt Application Development-> Services provided for Hardware Customization, Software Customization & Manufacture Supporthttp://phytec.in/products/product_solutions/A Industrial IoT Gateway running powerful OS like Embedded Linux, Android & WinCE, supporting multiple Industry standard wireless ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), 6LoWPAN & IEEE 802.15.4 MAC to communicate with Sensor Network and other end reliable communication channels WiFi, Ethernet, 2G & 3G GSM/CDMA to connect the cloud & also can be used as stand-alone private cloud server by running MQTT Broker and local Database with tiny feature rich Web servers.-> phyCORE-AM335x(SOM)-> phyGATE-AM335x (SBC)-> ARM Cortex-A8@ upto 1GHz-> 256 MB DDR3 RAM(Max 1GB)-> 128 MB NAND Flash(Max 2GB)