 
News By Tag
* Pos
* Gateway
* Handheld POS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
10987654


End-To-End Product Development Solutions(Off-the-Shelf)

PHYTEC launches the Handheld POS / Micro ATM Motherboard (Off-the-Shelf) and Ready & Custom Build Industrial IoT Gateway based on Product Solution
 
 
Solutions
Solutions
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pos
Gateway
Handheld POS

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Products

BANGALORE, India - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PHYTEC adds full-featured and flexible System on Module and Single Board Computer embedded board solutions designed for low power applications.

Handheld POS / Micro ATM Motherboard (Off-the-Shelf):

PHYTEC brings ready to manufacture "POS Motherboard Solution" an ideal system that works on OS like Linux or Android. We provide complete manufacturing data like Gerber, BOM of the carrier board and full SDK in Linux QT or Android for the customer application development. PHYTEC can customize POS Motherboard as per customer configuration with minimum lead time

Highlights:
-> India's First OEM POS Motherboard
-> Highly configurable with minimum lead time (8 - 9 weeks)
-> Android BSP / Linux BSP
-> SDK for Android / Qt Application Development
-> Services provided for Hardware Customization, Software Customization & Manufacture Support

For more information on product :

http://phytec.in/products/product_solutions/


Ready & Custom Build Industrial IoT Gateway:
A Industrial IoT Gateway running powerful OS like Embedded Linux, Android & WinCE, supporting multiple Industry standard wireless ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), 6LoWPAN & IEEE 802.15.4 MAC to communicate with Sensor Network and other end reliable communication channels WiFi, Ethernet, 2G & 3G GSM/CDMA to connect the cloud & also can be used as stand-alone private cloud server by running MQTT Broker and local Database with tiny feature rich Web servers.

Highlights:
-> phyCORE-AM335x(SOM)
-> phyGATE-AM335x (SBC)
-> ARM Cortex-A8@ upto 1GHz
-> 256 MB DDR3 RAM(Max 1GB)
-> 128 MB NAND Flash(Max 2GB)

For more information on product :

http://phytec.in/products/iot-hardware/phygate_iot_gatewa...

Contact
Santosh Kumar
080-40867046/49
***@phytec.in
End
Source:PHYTEC Embedded Pvt Ltd
Email:***@phytec.in
Posted By:***@phytec.in Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PHYTEC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share