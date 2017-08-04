News By Tag
Learn how to put the consumer in control of car services
You don't know how much it's going to cost.
You don't know how much it should be costing.
You don't know if there is actually even a problem with certain parts of your car.
Sparesbox (https://www.sparesbox.com.au/)
"We realise that a car service can be a confusing time for any consumer and as a result we offer fixed prices and clear outlines of costs to ensure there are never any surprises.
"Providing complete transparency and control over the service means the customer is happier, but most importantly, they don't think they have been exploited", said Leon Saliba, Managing Director, Sparesbox.
Consumers often aren't aware that they don't need to go to their car manufacturer for a service and they are losing time and money by going out of their way for their service.
Sparesbox have a fleet of mobile service vans operating across Sydney. They are able to come to your office, home or wherever is most convenient.
Together with this, they have made it even easier for people by having a drop off point at King St Wharf, Secure Parking, in Sydney's CBD.
"We really wanted to make the car service process as painless as possible for people. They can literally drive their car into town, park it with us in King St Wharf and when they finish work in the evening, their car has been completely serviced", said Saliba.
The fleet of mobile vans and the Sparesbox Service Hub in the City are an incredible alternative to car servicing. Consumers book their car in online, after answering a series of questions on the make and model of their car, number of kilometres and what type of service they are after. They then receive a fixed price quote, which completely takes any cost surprises away.
"Letting the customer know the price of the service before any work takes place on their car provides peace of mind. We empower them with information and they have a complete breakdown of each and every cost, what parts are going to be required and what work will be required on their car", concluded Saliba.
Sparesbox have an advanced digital system allowing them to be accurate with every model, make and year of car, when preparing their quotes for people.
It doesn't matter what area of Sydney you are in, the Sparesbox mobile vans will come to you and you'll never have any shocks with your mechanic again!
