Attendance at 10th annual multi-chamber Waukesha County networking event expected to top 250
Waukesha County Chambers and Business Alliances gather in Brookfield for evening of networking
The event was founded in 2007 by the Brookfield Chamber and has been presented by and managed by the Brookfield Chamber ever since. The following chambers are invited and join us each year: Brookfield, Butler, City of Waukesha, Delafield, Hartland, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, Muskego, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Pewaukee, and Sussex, as well as Waukesha County Business Alliance and Elm Grove Business Association.
White said, "We are pleased to bring this event to business people who understand the value of being engaged in their local community chamber of commerce. The Brookfield Chamber hosts this annual networking event that allows those people the opportunity to network with other business people who share a similar value structure and to keep business opportunities within our county. We are proud to continue to be the lead organization in this remarkable event."
The event is sponsored each year by Sitzberger Hau & Company S.C., a Brookfield business accounting and advising firm, http://sitzhau.com/
The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is the leading business organization representing the interests of business in Brookfield and the surrounding area. GBCC recognizes the value in creating collaborative partnerships with other chambers in Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. These partnerships expand the reach, influence, and visibility of the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and provide additional benefits to its membership.
The Brookfield Chamber ranks in the top 5 of the largest Milwaukee-area Chambers of Commerce, as reported by the Milwaukee Business Journal on June 9, 2017. For more information, please contact Carol White, President, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, at 262-786-1886 or carol@brookfieldchamber.com. www.brookfieldchamber.com
Contact
Judi Murphy
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
