The Vested Group Ranked #61 on the CRN Fast Growth 150 List
Joel Patterson, Founder of The Vested Group, credited his team for the success and growth they are experiencing. Patterson states, "the accomplishments of The Vested Group are a direct reflection of the level of talent we have here. Our team is truly our greatest asset."
The Vested Group opened for business in 2011 and has called the Dallas suburb, Plano, TX, home for the past six years. Steady growth in revenue, employee numbers, and client roster have contributed to The Vested Group landing on lists like the CRN Fast Growth 150. In May, The Vested Group was named NetSuite's VAR of the month and just last month Accounting Today placed The Vested Group on their Top 10 VARs to watch list.
The Vested Group has also enjoyed an uptick in success thanks to recent additions to their service offering. They are one of first NetSuite Partners to be certified to offer the rapid implementation service, SuiteSuccess. In addition to this, The Vested Group recently premiered a solution tailored to the ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition)
About The Vested Group - The Vested Group is a full service consulting firm specializing in NetSuite's cloud-based business management software. The Vested Group is a certified NetSuite Solution Provider and seasoned team of enterprise software implementation professionals who focus on providing cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), Reverse Logistics, and eCommerce solutions for businesses around the globe.
The Vested Group's NetSuite support practice, inVESTED, offers current NetSuite users everything they need to ensure their organization is making the most of their NetSuite investment. With dedicated account managers and simplified ticket logging and billing, inVESTED is your one stop shop for NetSuite support, development, and customization.
Learn more about The Vested Group at http://thevested.com or inVESTED's NetSuite support practice at http://thevested.com/
