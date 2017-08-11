News By Tag
The Vested Group Launches NetSuite Knowledge Base
Easy Access to all the NetSuite Tips and Tricks from The Vested Group
You can browse through the articles posted on The NetSuite Knowledge Base by accessing the following URL: https://community.thevested.com. If you would like to pose a question of your own or comment on one of the articles, you can register for a free account by clicking the Register button at the top right of the page and completing the registration process. Creating this free account will also allow you to post articles of your own if you have some valuable NetSuite information to share.
The knowledge base is extremely intuitive and user-friendly, built on the Bloomfire platform. Visitors are welcomed with a few how-to posts featured at the top of the home page that provide an introduction to the site and instructions on how to ask a question or create a post. Beneath these featured posts are site articles which can be sorted according to visitor preference. The articles can also be filtered by category or keyword tag so you can easily search by topic. There is also a global search feature that allows users to search all posts for a specific word or phrase.
John Mack, Director, and head of The Vested Group's NetSuite support practice, inVESTED, hopes the launch of this online knowledge base will be a great tool in the current NetSuite ecosystem. He states, "I see this knowledge base as a great opportunity for NetSuite users, consultants, and developers to come together and share useful information."
If you can't find the answers you are looking for on The Vested Group's knowledge base, you can always contact inVESTED for your NetSuite support needs. inVESTED, offers current NetSuite users everything they need to ensure their organization is making the most of their NetSuite investment. With dedicated account managers and simplified ticket logging and billing, inVESTED is your one stop shop for NetSuite support, development, and customization.
About The Vested Group - The Vested Group is a full service consulting firm specializing in NetSuite's cloud-based business management software. The Vested Group is a certified NetSuite Solution Provider and seasoned team of enterprise software implementation professionals who focus on providing cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), Reverse Logistics, and eCommerce solutions for businesses around the globe
Visit the NetSuite Knowledge Base at https://community.thevested.com. Learn more about The Vested Group at http://thevested.com or inVESTED's NetSuite support practice at http://thevested.com/
