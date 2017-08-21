News By Tag
The Vested Group Ranks Number 1371 on the 2017 Inc. 5000
Inc. Magazine Unveils 36th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
As an Inc. 5000 honoree, The Vested Group now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, GoPro, Timberland, Clif Bar, Patagonia, Oracle, Box Grubhub, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names. In addition to The Vested Group, the class of 2017 includes such powerhouses as S'well, Halo Top Creamery, Bitly, and Orangetheory Fitness. In other words, we are in very good company! The 2017 Inc. 5000 are the superheroes of the U.S. economy - America's fastest-growing private companies wield powers like strategy, service, and innovation.
Joel Patterson, Founder of The Vested Group, cited his team and expanded business offering as the sources of their success. Patterson states, "we've had some notable expansion over the last couple of years – becoming SuiteSuccess certified and launching our Reverse Logistics solution, reVESTED, for example – I think this growth, coupled with the solid team we have at The Vested Group has led to our success."
There's no doubt this expansion in service offerings has contributed to The Vested Group's growth. The Vested Group is one of the first NetSuite Partners to be certified to offer the rapid implementation service, SuiteSuccess. In addition to this, The Vested Group recently premiered a solution tailored to the ITAD (Information Technology Asset Disposition)
This steady growth has not only paved the way for The Vested Group landing on lists like the Inc. 5000, but they have also had the honor of being listed on the CRN Fast Growth 150 this month as well. In May, The Vested Group was named NetSuite's VAR of the month and just last month Accounting Today placed The Vested Group on their Top 10 VARs to watch list.
About The Vested Group - The Vested Group is a full service consulting firm specializing in NetSuite's cloud-based business management software. The Vested Group is a certified NetSuite Solution Provider and seasoned team of enterprise software implementation professionals who focus on providing cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), Reverse Logistics, and eCommerce solutions for businesses around the globe.
The Vested Group's NetSuite support practice, inVESTED, offers current NetSuite users everything they need to ensure their organization is making the most of their NetSuite investment. With dedicated account managers and simplified ticket logging and billing, inVESTED is your one stop shop for NetSuite support, development, and customization.
Learn more about The Vested Group at http://thevested.com or inVESTED's NetSuite support practice at http://thevested.com/
About Inc. Media - Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today.
