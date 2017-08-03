 
News By Tag
* Well Fargo lawsuit
* Jerry Holdsworth Wells Fargo
* Energy stock loss lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pompano Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Soreide Law Group Files Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo for Alleged Over Concentration of Energy Stocks

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Well Fargo lawsuit
Jerry Holdsworth Wells Fargo
Energy stock loss lawyer

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Pompano Beach - Florida - US

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Soreide Law Group has filed a FINRA arbitration on behalf of our clients (Claimants) against:

        WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK, LLC

The Claimants are a married couple and their son from Nebraska. They were referred to WELLS FARGO registered representative, Jerry Duane Holdsworth, CRD#3241043, in 2009. The lawsuit alleges the Claimants informed Holdsworth that they were looking to have their retirement savings invested in conservative growth and income producing investments.

On or about 2015, WELLS FARGO broker Holdsworth allegedly began buying large concentrated positions in energy investments. The lawsuit alleges that the Claimants were wholly reliant upon Holdsworth for all investment advice and followed all of his recommendations. Holdsworth allegedly recommended large investments in the United States Natural Gas Fund and the United States Oil Fund (USO). USO was held in almost every account of the Claimants along with other high risk energy investments including but not limited to: Cheesapeake Energy, Ensco PLC, and Marathon Oil.  Collectively, all the Claimants accounts are down $200K due to the alleged large over concentrated positions in high risk energy investments that were not hedged in any way and no stop losses were ever implemented.

The lawsuit alleges the Claimants on several occasions called to raise their concerns about the decline in USO and UNG, and each time they were told to either hold or buy more. The Claimants were not looking to speculate and over concentrate their portfolios in unsuitable investments. Over concentrated positions in oil investments is totally unsuitable for retirement savings. Oil historically is extremely volatile.

This lawsuit alleges that WELLS FARGO and their representative's actions have caused Claimants damages of approximately $200,000.00.

The lawsuit allegations are as follows:  Negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision and breach of contract.

If you were a client of WELLS FARGO ADVISORS FINANCIAL NETWORK and/or broker Jerry Holdsworth, or if your broker over concentrated your portfolio in high-risk oil and gas stocks, contact the Soreide Law Group and speak to a securities lawyer regarding the possible recovery of your investment loss through a FINRA arbitration at:  888-760-6552 or visit us at: https://www.securitieslawyer.com.

Soreide Law Group operates on a contingency fee basis and we represent clients nationwide before FINRA.  Let our experience work for you.
End
Source:
Email:***@soreidelaw.com Email Verified
Phone:888-760-6552
Tags:Well Fargo lawsuit, Jerry Holdsworth Wells Fargo, Energy stock loss lawyer
Industry:Investment
Location:Pompano Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Soreide Law Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share