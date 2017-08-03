News By Tag
* Growth
* Fast
* Expansion
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Diverse Technology Solutions Inc. Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
"DTS was pleased to be added to the Fast Growth 150 list placing number 58 and recognized by CRN. Contributing greatly to this accomplishment over the past couple years was the addition of several new cloud hosting services and the expansion of our Channel Partner Program. Our Private Cloud Virtual Desktop and Voice Over IP services have been a tremendous impact on our revenue and growth in the past few years. We see the fastest growth today in our VOIP product integrated with our virtual deskop paving the way for clients to have one provider – 100% cloud hosting for their business." said Clayton Hart, company CEO and President.
"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
The Fast Growth 150 List can be viewed online at www.crn.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse