 
News By Tag
* Growth
* Fast
* Expansion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Islip
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Diverse Technology Solutions Inc. Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Growth
Fast
Expansion

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Islip - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

ISLIP, N.Y. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Diverse Technology Solutions, announced that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named Diverse Technology Solutions Inc.to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list.  The list is CRN's annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators and solution providers with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years.  The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.  The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN.

"DTS was pleased to be added to the Fast Growth 150 list placing number 58 and recognized by CRN.  Contributing greatly to this accomplishment over the past couple years was the addition of several new cloud hosting services and the expansion of our Channel Partner Program.  Our Private Cloud Virtual Desktop and Voice Over IP services have been a tremendous impact on our revenue and growth in the past few years.  We see the fastest growth today in our VOIP product integrated with our virtual deskop paving the way for clients to have one provider – 100% cloud hosting for their business." said Clayton Hart, company CEO and President.

"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders.  We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms.  As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users.  Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

The Fast Growth 150 List can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
End
Source:
Email:***@dtstech.net Email Verified
Phone:631-224-1200
Tags:Growth, Fast, Expansion
Industry:Technology
Location:Islip - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Diverse Technology Solutions PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share