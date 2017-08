Steven Miller, PE, Joins Halff as Vice President and Transportation Practice Leader

Steven Miller, PE, Vice President and Transportation Practice Leader

-- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce Steven Miller, PE, has joined Halff as Vice President and Transportation Practice Leader based in our Austin office. Steven brings to Halff more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry and will establish the strategic direction and provide leadership of Halff's transportation practice in Central and South Texas."Steven will play a key role in growing our Central and South Texas transportation program," said Russell Zapalac, PE, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President. "He has a reputation as a trusted transportation advisor, innovator, and big project engineer who provides his clients with solutions that ensure they and their projects will be successful."Steven comes to Halff from a national A/E firm, where he served as Vice President and Office Operations Manager for South and Central Texas. He served as Program Manager for TxDOT's Mobility35 GEC, and Project Manager for both the I-35 Hays County Implementation Plan and the I-35 Capital Area Implementation Plan.Steven earned his M.S. in Construction Engineering and Project Management from the University of Texas at Austin and his B.S. in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma State University. He is a Licensed Professional Engineer in numerous states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Steven is a member of the Texas Exes, as well as the Austin Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee and the Autism Society of Texas.Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, multi-disciplined professional services firm. For 67 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The firm is ranked No. 144 in Engineering News-Record magazine's list of the top 500 design firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.halff.com