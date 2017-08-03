PicnicArea.com Holds "The Most Beautiful Picnic Area in America Photo Contest" app-pic COHASSET, Mass. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- PicnicArea.com was built to allow picnickers to share their favorite picnic spots. Members can use the



They also offer the companion Picnic Area Explorer IOS app, designed to make it easy for picnic enthusiasts who are on the go to find a nearby picnic areas for their next picnic or to have the app at the ready to upload a new picnic area or add a review or photo to a picnic area already on the app.



In order to encourage new users, build awareness, and get new picnic area content, they're running their first photo contest. From one of a kind, off the beaten track picnic spots, to already popular city, state, or national parks, they're looking for the most beautiful picnic areas.



They're looking for the best overall combination of photography, uniqueness of the picnic area, picnic area description / details, and user votes, with the highest judging weight given to entries whose photos say "picnic area", such as by including a fixed picnic table or picnic shelter, shown within their beautiful, extraordinary setting.



To enter, first use the upload button in the Picnic Area section of the picnicarea.com website, or the Apple IOS Picnic Area Explorer app, to upload a new picnic area to PicnicArea.com. Fill in key details like location, amenities, and activities, add a description, and upload one or more pictures.



Then go to the Contest section of the web site and go to the Contest detail page to select the Enter Contest button and use the drop down selector on the Contest Entry form to choose the picnic area that you would like to enter from among those you already uploaded.



A total of $500 of prizes will be awarded. Prizes are gift cards good for use on the PicnicArea.com online shop where they sell hundreds of picnic products.



The Official Contest Rules can be found at



Contact

Kevin Maxwell

info@picnicarea.com

***@picnicarea.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12657393/1 Kevin Maxwellinfo@picnicarea.com End -- PicnicArea.com was built to allow picnickers to share their favorite picnic spots. Members can use the PicnicArea.com website or the Picnic Area Explorer IOS app to upload, rate, review and search for their favorite picnic areas.They also offer the companion Picnic Area Explorer IOS app, designed to make it easy for picnic enthusiasts who are on the go to find a nearby picnic areas for their next picnic or to have the app at the ready to upload a new picnic area or add a review or photo to a picnic area already on the app.In order to encourage new users, build awareness, and get new picnic area content, they're running their first photo contest. From one of a kind, off the beaten track picnic spots, to already popular city, state, or national parks, they're looking for the most beautiful picnic areas.They're looking for the best overall combination of photography, uniqueness of the picnic area, picnic area description / details, and user votes, with the highest judging weight given to entries whose photos say "picnic area", such as by including a fixed picnic table or picnic shelter, shown within their beautiful, extraordinary setting.To enter, first use the upload button in the Picnic Area section of the picnicarea.com website, or the Apple IOS Picnic Area Explorer app, to upload a new picnic area to PicnicArea.com. Fill in key details like location, amenities, and activities, add a description, and upload one or more pictures.Then go to the Contest section of the web site and go to the Contest detail page to select the Enter Contest button and use the drop down selector on the Contest Entry form to choose the picnic area that you would like to enter from among those you already uploaded.A total of $500 of prizes will be awarded. Prizes are gift cards good for use on the PicnicArea.com online shop where they sell hundreds of picnic products.The Official Contest Rules can be found at https://www.picnicarea.com/ contests/1/official_ rules Source : PicnicArea.com Inc. Email : ***@picnicarea.com Tags : Picnics , Food , Parties , Travel , Photography , Contests , Apps , Websites Industry : Lifestyle , Mobile , Photography Location : Cohasset - Massachusetts - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

