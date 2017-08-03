News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
C&M Launches Specialist Travel Technology Recruitment Division
Simon Woods To Lead New Technology Division Of C&M Travel Recruitment
Simon Woods To Lead New Technology Division Of C&M Travel Recruitment
C&M Travel Recruitment is excited to announce the launch of the industry's first specialist travel technology recruitment division.
Launching on Wednesday 9th August, the department will recruit solely for technology positions based at companies within the travel sector.
The division will be led by Simon Woods who has amassed 11 years of IT recruitment, including the last 8 years specialising in travel technology roles, where he has recruited for companies including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Monarch, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, TUI, Thomas Cook and Amadeus.
Recruiting for all contract, temporary and permanent IT roles in travel, the division is being launched as a result of C&M noticing a marked increase in new technology vacancies and candidates in recent years.
In total, the number of travel tech roles registered with C&M Travel Recruitment (https://www.candm.co.uk/
Simon Woods, Travel Technology Consultant at C&M Travel Recruitment, said: "I am delighted to join C&M and I'm over the moon to have the opportunity to lead the new travel technology division.
"C&M's strength lies in the travel sector – we know the big players and the main contacts and have a network that is unparalleled compared to any generic IT recruiter.
"When you combine C&M's history over the past two decades in the travel industry, our great industry contacts and my 11 years of IT recruitment experience, we feel we have the perfect platform to go out and offer our candidates and clients a completely new solution – and I can't wait to get started!"
Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment (https://www.candmexecutive.co.uk/
"Most travel companies currently have to seek the help of generic IT recruiters to fill their technology roles because these are essentially their only option, so we are extremely excited to launch this division and position ourselves ahead of the field."
Supporting information
· The number of travel tech roles has increased by 11 per cent in the past year and by 21 per cent since 2015
· The number of candidates with travel technology experience has increased by 21 per cent in past year and by 29 per cent since 2015
· Overall, travel tech salaries have risen by 1.67% in the past year
· In the travel industry, System Administrators now earn an average of £20,500, Web Designers / Developers earn around £31,000 in the north and up to £40,000 in the south, Business Analysts earn between £45,000 to £50,000, Digital Executives earn around £35,000, Project Managers earn around £50,000, Head of Digital earn around £65,000 and Net Developers earn around £45,000
· Contract earnings: Project Managers earn £450 to 550 per day, Business Analysts earn £350 to 450 per day, Architects earn £450 to 550 per day, Developers earn £300 to 400 per day, Test Managers earn £450 to 550 per day, and Test Analysts earn £300 to 400 per day
……………………………………………………
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse