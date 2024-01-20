 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Biometrics Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Healthcare Biometrics Market Overview 2022 by Application and Deployment Types and Detailed Industry

Global healthcare biometrics market has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Healthcare Biometrics Market

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Products

PUNE, India - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Healthcare Biometrics Market, By Product Type (Single Factor Recognition (Fingerprint, Face, Palm, Others), Two factor Recognition, Multi Factor Recognition), By Application (Healthcare Record Security, Patient Tracking, Remote Patient Monitoring, Workforce Management, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Organizations, Research & Academic Institutes), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global healthcare biometrics market has accounted to market revenue of USD 1.4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period 2016 to 202. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024

Healthcare Biometrics Market – Market Segmentation:

The Healthcare Biometrics Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

The biometric market is segmented based on product type into single factor authentication, two factor authentication and multi factor authentication. Single factor authentication dominates the market with more than 70% of the market; however two factor authentications is expected to grow with the highest CAGR 23.4% in the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Browse Full Report with Details TOC @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health...

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions:

·         North America

·         Europe

·         Asia-Pacific

·         South America

·         Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others

Request For Sample: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbm...

Some of the major players operating in this market are

1.       NEC Corporation

2.       3M Cogent, Inc.

3.       Safran S.A.

4.       Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.

5.       Impravata, Inc.

6.       Suprema, Inc.

7.       Lumidigm

8.       ZKteco

9.       Digital Persona

10.   Bioconnect

11.   Thales S.A.

12.   Fulcrum biometrics

13.   M2SYS, LLC

Related Report

Global Hemostats Market- Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Collagen Based Hemostat), By Indication (Wound Closure, Surgery), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Community Healthcare, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Ankit Singh

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investor: investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Blog http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Contact
Ankit Singh
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
+1-888-387-2818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Source:
Email:***@databridgemarketresearch.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Biometrics Market
Industry:Health
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Data Bridge Market Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share