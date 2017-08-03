Taking CX Forward, Etech to Host Workshop and Provide Insights at CCW Fall 2017

Spread the Word

-- Etech Global Services is gearing up to host another interactive workshop on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence at Call Center Week *Fall* 2017 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.Etech's workshop will begin at 11:15 am CST on Monday, October 16, 2017. Etech will share insights on how Artificial Intelligence is a natural fit for contact centers as it offers a solution for dealing with massive amounts of data. Attendees will learn how to automate descriptive and predictive tasks and free up agents' time for strategic customer connections. Discover how to leverage people, processes and technology to get A.I right. Etech's Chief Customer Officer (CCO), Jim Iyoob will be joined by Omar Recendiz from TechStyle Fashion Group. Their membership driven brands include: Fabletics (co-founded by Kate Hudson), JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids.Etech is looking forward to sharing how digital transformation is revolutionizing contact center services and solutions. Etech's President, Matt Rocco, said "Etech's dedicated teams have been working to stay ahead of the curve with our technology solutions. We have launched new updates to our Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence software this year. We are thrilled to be able to share our insights and opportunities with other businesses."Etech encourages you to visit booth #29 at the 2017 Call Center Week where Etech team will demonstrate solutions and discuss call center services to boost your business growth.Etech's Chief Customer Officer, Jim Iyoob, said "People, process and technology make a big difference to Quality Monitoring Systems. Etech has been exploring the possibilities and opportunities to deliver good and constant quality systems for every client associated with us. This can help organizations gain business and market intelligence insights that are important for business."During Call Center Week, Etech will be posting live updates of the event on Facebook, Linked In, and Twitter. Stay tuned to witness what's happening on the technology front and how to move forward with machine learning and AI to deliver superior customer experiences.About Etech Global ServicesEtech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.