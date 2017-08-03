Vince Flynn's American Assassin to be Released in September

Mitch Rapp Movie with Lead Played by Dylan O'Brien, Coming to Theaters

-- Based on Vince Flynn's novel of the same name, "American Assassin" will be in theaters next month.The movie tells the story of a heart-broken Mitch Rapp whose fiance' was killed in a terrorist attack. An enraged Rapp winds up interviewed by the deputy director of the CIA (Sanaa Lathan). Soon, he is sent to Cold War veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) for intensive training in black operations and the two head off on a to prevent a new world war breaking out in the Middle East.If you are a Vince Flynn fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book in the Mitch Rapp series. This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the Mitch Rapp stories in the best reading order with short descriptions of each story.This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each Vince Flynn Mitch Rapp series book in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of Vince Flynn's Mitch Rapp books to their fullest.The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.Made for KindleBooks and stories listed by publication dateEach is shown with their numerical place in the seriesEvery book and story includes a short summaryAt the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the Vince FlynnMitch Rappbooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any Vince Flynn fan.This Best Reading Order book is available from Amazon by going to:(If you are interested finding out what other books are in the Best Reading Order series, please contact me at the address below.)Avid ReaderBestReadingOrder@gmail.comOld Town Publishing