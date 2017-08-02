News By Tag
Uncork and Unwind at St. Louis HELP's "Wine at the Warehouse" Event
"We're ready for a fun evening of making new friends," said Executive Director Laura Cannon-Singer, who founded St. Louis HELP in 2008.
"Wine at the Warehouse" will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at St. Louis HELP's warehouse in Olivette at 9709 Dielman Rock Island Drive 63132. The evening includes a "Corks for A Cause" Wine Pull, prizes and delicious surprise dinner.
For ticket information or reservations, please contact St. Louis HELP at 314 567 4700. Email cannonstlhelp@
St. Louis HELP freely loans wheelchairs, hospital beds, walkers, crutches, shower chairs, tub benches, grab bars, portable commodes, lift chairs, gait belts, pediatric equipment and additional medical equipment to any person, caregiver or family that needs it. All recycled equipment has been cleaned and reconditioned by a team of skilled craftsmen and volunteers.
Every year, St. Louis HELP diverts about 140 tons of equipment that would otherwise end up in landfills. To borrow home health equipment for free, call 314.567.4700 or visit http://www.stlhelp.org.
