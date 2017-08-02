Shape Your Space at the Toronto Fall Home Show

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Decor

• Design Industry:

• Event Location:

• Toronto - Ontario - Canada Subject:

• Events

Media Contact

Peter Ashworth

Ashworth Associates PR

416-603-6005

***@ashworthassociates.com Peter AshworthAshworth Associates PR416-603-6005

End

-- Get the inspiration and tips you need to organize your space at Toronto's 29th annual largest Fall Home Show at the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place (100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto) beginning Friday, September 15 and running until Sunday, September 17. Discover ideas and answers to overcome household challenges and find innovative products for your next project whether big or small, plus shop great deals from over 300 retailers.For more information or tickets call 416-644-5405 or visit www.fallhomeshow.com."Become inspired and informed with helpful advice at the Toronto Fall Home Show," states Denise Hayward, Show Manager. "Organizing your space, whether it is big or small, a house or a condo, is everyone's goal. Visitors come to the Toronto Fall Home Show to get ideas and tips for tackling their reno challenge, discovering small space inspiration and choosing the right technology for their home."Get Design and Renovation Advice from the Pros at the Main StageFrom home interiors, renovation advice, DIY, small spaces for the home, local experts and celebrities offer insight on all your home projects and challenges. Some of this year's line-up includes: Carson Arthur presented by Gladiator® Garageworks;Sharon Grech, Benjamin Moore paint expert; designers Kate Davidson and Linda Mazur; food and Nutrition Specialist Yvonne Tremblay from Foodland; Jo Alcorn from HGTV'sanddesign/DIY expert Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault.Sixth Annual Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room in support of Habitat for Humanity GTAInspired by the latest fashion trends, celebrity and DIY experts are taking part in the Sixth annual Ultimate Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room. Participants will choose a piece from any of the 10 Habitat for Humanity GTA ReStores and taking their inspirations from the runway, will use their DIY skills to create an upcycled one of a kind masterpiece."The Ultimate Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room is the perfect way the experts show how easy it is to be creative with upcycling a piece of furniture to give it new life," adds Hayward. "Limited only by their imaginations, they will translate a look from the runway into the perfect accent piece for the home."Confirmed participants include: Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault (Cityline design and DIY expert and principal Hue La La), Jo Alcorn (designer/HGTV's), Michelle Mawby (interior designer, Lucid Interior Design), Anne Renshaw (principal designer/owner Petite Suite Garage Conversion), Evelyn Eshun (interior designer Evelyn Eshun Design), Nicholas Rosaci (DIY expert and principal Nicholas Rosaci Interiors), Erica Gelman (principal designer House of Design), Janice Fedak (Colour & Design), Lindsey Gerish (blogger, LGrecreated), David White (designer David White Design), Debra Norton (interiors stylist and blogger), Fiona Debell (DIY and paint expert), Cristina Barbosa and Anna Rocoski (Toronto Home Shows).NEW - Visit the DIY Centre for Tips from the ProsDo you have a to-do list, but are not sure how to get those projects accomplished?Learn the hands-on skills you need to complete DIY projects alongside experts to shape your space. From storage and organization to home maintenance, you'll have the opportunity to get your hands dirty and try something new!NEW Storage + OrganizationNowhere to put your designer coffee mugs? Based on consumer feedback and suggestions, the Toronto Fall Home Show is going to build and solve three of the most common household issues as it relates to storage and organization.2017 Fall Favourite Finds Put the Latest Products and Solutions in the SpotlightYou'll find plenty of innovative products and great decor solutions to inspire a wide array of projects for your home at the Toronto Fall Home Show. Find the latest ideas, trending and new products with Tina's Favourite Fall Finds. Show Manager, Toronto Home Shows, Tina Holmes has selected a few of her favorites – look for them at the show!Destination RenovationWondering where to start on a home renovation? Visit Renomark's Destination Renovation to get all the tools you need. Complimentary one-on-one advice from expert Renomark renovators will offer advice on how to select a renovator, insight on what the best renovation would be to deliver maximum ROI, and tips on how to ensure the project gets finished smoothly.Design InterventionInterior designer Terry Edward Briceland brings décor inspiration and trends to life through vivid displays tackling those decor and organization dilemmas. Interior designers and decorators will offer tailored advice through complimentary, one-on-one consults. Book your free 15-minute consultation with Terry Edward Briceland (booth designer), Elaine Bergen, Glen Peloso, Jamie Alexander, Evelyn Eshun, Paul Semkuley, Kate Davidson, Linda Mazur, Yvonne Whelan, Erica Gelman, Janice Fedak, Karolina Adamska, Rosalia Fazzari, Kristiina Roosimaa or Catherine-Lucie Horber and have your design questions answered on the spot.Ask a Certified Landscape DesignerCraving the perfect outdoor space? Want to build a pool, deck or patio? Before your start, ask the experts. If you've ever had a burning question about your landscape construction project, they will have the answers. Get all your landscape questions answered with Ask the Certified Landscape Designer presented by Natural Landscape Group and Outdoor Lifestyle Magazine.Annual Home + Style Studio Tour and SaleShop, save and walk away with great buys on a huge selection of quality furniture and home furnishings from Stanley Furniture while you shop in support of Canadian HIV/AIDS.TORONTO FALL HOME SHOW VENUE & LOCATIONEnercare Centre (Formerly the Direct Energy Centre), Exhibition Place, 100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3TORONTO FALL SHOW DATES AND HOURSFriday, September 15 10am to 8pmSaturday, September 16 10am to 8pmSunday, September 17 10am to 6pmADMISSIONAdults: $15.00 at the door / $12.00 onlineSenior (65+): $13.00 at the door / $10.00 onlineChildren 13-17: $13.00 at the door / $10.00 onlineChildren 12 years & Under: FREE