Shape Your Space at the Toronto Fall Home Show
"Become inspired and informed with helpful advice at the Toronto Fall Home Show," states Denise Hayward, Show Manager. "Organizing your space, whether it is big or small, a house or a condo, is everyone's goal. Visitors come to the Toronto Fall Home Show to get ideas and tips for tackling their reno challenge, discovering small space inspiration and choosing the right technology for their home."
Get Design and Renovation Advice from the Pros at the Main Stage
From home interiors, renovation advice, DIY, small spaces for the home, local experts and celebrities offer insight on all your home projects and challenges. Some of this year's line-up includes: Carson Arthur presented by Gladiator® Garageworks;
Sixth Annual Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room in support of Habitat for Humanity GTA
Inspired by the latest fashion trends, celebrity and DIY experts are taking part in the Sixth annual Ultimate Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room. Participants will choose a piece from any of the 10 Habitat for Humanity GTA ReStores and taking their inspirations from the runway, will use their DIY skills to create an upcycled one of a kind masterpiece.
"The Ultimate Upcycle Challenge: Runway to Room is the perfect way the experts show how easy it is to be creative with upcycling a piece of furniture to give it new life," adds Hayward. "Limited only by their imaginations, they will translate a look from the runway into the perfect accent piece for the home."
Confirmed participants include: Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault (Cityline design and DIY expert and principal Hue La La), Jo Alcorn (designer/HGTV's Home To Win), Michelle Mawby (interior designer, Lucid Interior Design), Anne Renshaw (principal designer/owner Petite Suite Garage Conversion), Evelyn Eshun (interior designer Evelyn Eshun Design), Nicholas Rosaci (DIY expert and principal Nicholas Rosaci Interiors), Erica Gelman (principal designer House of Design), Janice Fedak (Colour & Design), Lindsey Gerish (blogger, LGrecreated)
NEW - Visit the DIY Centre for Tips from the Pros
Do you have a to-do list, but are not sure how to get those projects accomplished?
NEW Storage + Organization
Nowhere to put your designer coffee mugs? Based on consumer feedback and suggestions, the Toronto Fall Home Show is going to build and solve three of the most common household issues as it relates to storage and organization.
2017 Fall Favourite Finds Put the Latest Products and Solutions in the Spotlight
You'll find plenty of innovative products and great decor solutions to inspire a wide array of projects for your home at the Toronto Fall Home Show. Find the latest ideas, trending and new products with Tina's Favourite Fall Finds. Show Manager, Toronto Home Shows, Tina Holmes has selected a few of her favorites – look for them at the show!
Destination Renovation
Wondering where to start on a home renovation? Visit Renomark's Destination Renovation to get all the tools you need. Complimentary one-on-one advice from expert Renomark renovators will offer advice on how to select a renovator, insight on what the best renovation would be to deliver maximum ROI, and tips on how to ensure the project gets finished smoothly.
Design Intervention
Interior designer Terry Edward Briceland brings décor inspiration and trends to life through vivid displays tackling those decor and organization dilemmas. Interior designers and decorators will offer tailored advice through complimentary, one-on-one consults. Book your free 15-minute consultation with Terry Edward Briceland (booth designer), Elaine Bergen, Glen Peloso, Jamie Alexander, Evelyn Eshun, Paul Semkuley, Kate Davidson, Linda Mazur, Yvonne Whelan, Erica Gelman, Janice Fedak, Karolina Adamska, Rosalia Fazzari, Kristiina Roosimaa or Catherine-Lucie Horber and have your design questions answered on the spot.
Ask a Certified Landscape Designer
Craving the perfect outdoor space? Want to build a pool, deck or patio? Before your start, ask the experts. If you've ever had a burning question about your landscape construction project, they will have the answers. Get all your landscape questions answered with Ask the Certified Landscape Designer presented by Natural Landscape Group and Outdoor Lifestyle Magazine.
8th Annual Home + Style Studio Tour and Sale
Shop, save and walk away with great buys on a huge selection of quality furniture and home furnishings from Stanley Furniture while you shop in support of Canadian HIV/AIDS.
TORONTO FALL HOME SHOW VENUE & LOCATION
Enercare Centre (Formerly the Direct Energy Centre), Exhibition Place, 100 Princes' Boulevard, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3
TORONTO FALL SHOW DATES AND HOURS
Friday, September 15 10am to 8pm
Saturday, September 16 10am to 8pm
Sunday, September 17 10am to 6pm
ADMISSION
Adults: $15.00 at the door / $12.00 online
Senior (65+): $13.00 at the door / $10.00 online
Children 13-17: $13.00 at the door / $10.00 online
Children 12 years & Under: FREE
