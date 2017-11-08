News By Tag
Start Early… Shop Late On Black Friday at Bramalea City Centre | 7am – 11pm
"Put on your shopping shoes and get ready for exclusive one-day deals on Black Friday at Bramalea City Centre," states Eleni Koukoulidis, Marketing Director, Bramalea City Centre. "Make sure to download the BCC App to find the best deals and help guide you to plan your day strategically."
Black Friday shoppers who have downloaded the BCC Smartphone app that is available to Android and Apple users through iTunes and Google Play stores by searching "Bramalea City Centre", have easy access wcj to the interactive mall map, store listings and all the Black Friday deals at over 350 stores and services at Bramalea City Centre. The cutting-edge app uses beacon technology to provide shoppers with a fully customized experience and perks on the go! There are even more perks for shoppers who join the FashioniCITY Reward Club where members receive virtual gems for visiting the centre, shopping, participating in events and more.
Enter your secret code at the BCC Black Friday Mystery Box in the WIFI Lounge on the upper level from 10am-10pm for a chance to win a BCC gift card.
#BCCBlackFriday
ABOUT BRAMALEA CITY CENTRE
Bramalea City Centre, is the largest shopping centre in the City of Brampton, and the 4th largest in Ontario. The newly expanded, two-level shopping centre offers 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping space, showcasing a tenant mix of over 350 stores and services including with Saks Off 5th, Forever 21, Aritzia, Sephora, Charming Charlie and Browns Shoes. For more information, visit www.bramaleacitycentre.com.
ABOUT MORGUARD
Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard REIT and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $21.7 billion. Visit www.morguard.com.
