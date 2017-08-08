Country(s)
AAC Consulting Announces the Expansion of its Financial System Selection Group
EDGARTOWN, Mass. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- AAC Consulting announced today the expansion of its Financial System Selection Group (FSSG), to meet the increasing demands of law firms. While these services have always been an integral part of AAC consulting engagements, the pace at which the legal industry is changing has prompted AAC to expand and make this a more focused team effort.
The AAC FSSG team assists law firms with the selection of a wide spectrum of financial software offerings, from individual applications such as File Opening, Expense Reporting, Profitability and Budgeting to complete financial system replacements.
AAC is uniquely positioned to offer these services as the only consulting company that has extensive hands-on experience with multiple legal financial software platforms on a worldwide basis. Since its founding in 1996, law firms have looked to AAC for independent and unbiased advice. In today's world of increased confidentiality requirements, AAC is also the only consulting firm with a "no subcontractor' policy in the US and a fully implemented security plan.
The AAC FSSG team's expertise compels firms to implement a well thought-out and executed selection plan, including:
Functional requirements development using tools developed reflecting years of experience within law firms around the world
RFP development and response evaluation
Management of the product evaluation and demonstration process
Development of an accurate budget, encompassing both spend and expense modeling
Coordination of decision making and preparation of supporting Management Committee presentations
"We are pleased to be able to respond to the volume of law firms entering the search arena for new financial software with our tried and true methodology. The unparalleled experience of our consultants allows AAC to guide our clients as they make these important decisions," stated Beth O'Connor, President of AAC. "We have had the honor of working with over 300 law firms around the world and the formation of FSSG allows us to respond to their needs in a more efficient way."
About AAC
AAC, Inc. is a full-service consulting group specializing in the implementation, enhancement, and operation of financial systems used by law and professional services firms. More information is available at http://aac-us.com.
