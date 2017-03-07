 

March 2017
AAC Consulting Welcomes Swen Nielsen

AAC enhances service capabilities with addition of industry veteran
 
Swen Nielsen
Swen Nielsen
EDGARTOWN, Mass. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- AAC Consulting is excited to announce that financial management systems expert Swen Nielsen has joined AAC as a Senior Consultant. Within this role, Swen will provide a variety of services including system selection assistance, project management, development solution services and conversion assistance.

"Complicated implementations require top-notch people, with the right level of experience," said Beth O'Connor, President and Founder of AAC. "Swen is the perfect example of the quality and expertise we look for when growing our team."

Swen spent extensive time at an AmLaw 100 firm, most recently as the Director of Financial Systems. He has been involved in a wide-range of activities and roles, including designing and developing financial systems enhancements, managing multiple mergers, and implementing multi-currency, multi-jurisdictional accounting structures. Swen also has advanced skills in custom reporting, data integration, process improvement solutions, and vendor integration, and extensive experience using SQL and VB.NET languages.

"The reputation of the AAC consulting team made it an easy decision to come on board," noted Swen. "As a former law firm end-user, AAC's stellar reputation in the marketplace is appealing, and I am excited to jump right in and help firms get the most out of their financial systems."

Swen graduated from Mount Union College in Ohio with a dual Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics. He served two terms on the Aderant Global Users Community Board of Directors.

About AAC Consulting
AAC, Inc. is a full-service consulting group specializing in the implementation, conversion, enhancement, and operation of financial systems used by law firms and professional services organizations. AAC provides strategic solutions utilizing consultants with an average of 20+ years in the professional services industry. The professional services team has extensive experience with most major financial software platforms, including the Thomson Reuters Elite and Aderant product lines. More information is available at www.aac-us.com.

Media Contact
Jay Stromberg
AAC, Inc.
(508) 939-8600
info@aac-us.com

