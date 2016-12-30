Country(s)
Industry News
AAC Consulting Further Strengthens Focus on Client Services
AAC continues growth naming client relationship focused executives
EDGARTOWN, Mass. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AAC, Inc. announced an initiative to increase focus on its clients, appointing two industry veterans to lead the endeavor. Marybeth Celorier will serve as Vice President - Professional Services, and Jay Stromberg has joined AAC in the role of Vice President - Marketing and Client Relations.
"We hold our clients in the highest regard," said Beth O'Connor, President and Founder of AAC. "Building a team dedicated to enhancing our client service will immediately add value for AAC's clients and further guarantee the highest levels of quality and client satisfaction are achieved."
In her position focusing on the delivery of professional services, Marybeth will leverage over 20 years of experience working with financial systems. "As a former client of AAC, I experienced firsthand the high level of professionalism and attention to detail that AAC consultants deliver," noted Marybeth. "Maintaining and exceeding those standards is at the heart of what drives the team." Marybeth will work in concert with the consulting team and clients to ensure project goals and specifications are attained.
Jay comes to AAC with over two decades of legal industry client and supplier-side experience to draw on, including time with eDiscovery and financial management providers. "I was immediately impressed with the dedication of the team at AAC," Jay stated. "The client-focus, combined with the breadth and depth of knowledge, has AAC well positioned to surpass client expectations."
About AAC
AAC, Inc. is a full-service consulting group specializing in the implementation, conversion, enhancement, and operation of financial systems used by law firms and professional services organizations. AAC provides strategic solutions utilizing consultants with an average of 20+ years in the professional services industry. The team has extensive experience with most major financial software platforms, including the Thomson Reuters Elite and Aderant product lines. More information is available at www.aac-us.com.
Media Contact
Jay Stromberg or Marybeth Celorier
AAC, Inc.
(508) 939-8600
info@aac-us.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse