Off To Camp We Go! Capitol Public Relations Teams up with DC PTA

-- Today a couple hundred children from the District of Columbia and Dumfries, VA will take one of the most anticipated field trips of the summer. DC area based public relations firm Capitol Public Relations, LLC (CPR) continues it's now four (4) year tradition of collaborating with current Washington Redskins players, the Redskins Charitable Foundation, local organizations and generous corporate sponsors to provide a fun filled visit to Washington Redskins Kids Day at the Bon Secours Training Camp Center, 2401 Leigh St. Richmond, VA. This marks the 2year CPR will specifically partner with District of Columbia Parent Teacher Association (DC PTA), led byPresident, Gwendolyn Griffin; who's goal is to expose the children attending the various schools which make up her association to a variety of new experiences. Bringing a diverse group of inner city children from across the District of Columbia to Richmond,VA for a day of fun and football. New this year the invitation has been extended to a Dumfries, VA branch of the Boys & Girls Club (BGC), Loni Payton, Director of the Heiser BGC says "she's glad others recognize the kids of "median income" families are often left out of outings such as this and is very happy to be able to accept the invitation". Of course it takes much more than an idea to pull off bringing Five (5) bus loads of children to camp, "it takes a village and ours is strong" says CPR CEO, Thomasina Perkins-Washington we have partnered with organizations and individuals who share our desire to provide eye-opening experiences to our youth. Former Redskins great and CPR client Clinton Portis, founder of Two 6 Foundation lends his support and corporate sponsors like engineering firm AECOM, L.S. Caldwell & Associates, Giant, DC Trails and McDonalds provide resources to include snacks and meals. Other organizations send additional children to participate such as Greater Washington Urban League, DC Council Members, Dr. Roger Mitchell of the Ron Brown Charter School for Boys and long-time youth sports advocate Ms. Lucille Hester. All of whom help to breathe life into this idea. We are grateful to the many volunteers and Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation for readily assisting us with logistics and thankful to the players Long Snapper Nick Sundberg, Rookie Offensive Lineman Kyle Kalis, veteran Tight Ends Vernon Davis and Niles Paul who didn't hesitate to agree to serve as hosts to our children and provide a more hands on meet and greet to the many anxious kids (and parents) after practice, ensuring the children have an extraordinary Redskins Camp Kids day experience.For media requests, questions/comments or to learn more about how you can help continue this tradition and expand the experience to more children across the DC Metro Area for years to come contact Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington (202) 486.0698 or email us at: info@capitolpublicrelations.com