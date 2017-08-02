Get Your Home Ready To Sell In Staten Island, New York!

Are you getting ready to sell and don't know where to start?

-- First and foremost, find a local Real Estate Professional to get you started. Having a Realtor look at your home through the eyes of a buyer may lead to suggest simple fixes and upgrades that could sell your home for more money and faster!In situations where a home needs major repairs, it may be worth having a home inspector perform an inspection prior to listing your home. This report will accomplish two things; one, as a seller you may choose to make some necessary repairs in order to enhance the value and salability of your home and two, if you decide to sell it "as is" condition the report can be given to a buyer up front and avoid wasting time with a buyer who is not prepared to do the work.Some other easy fixes to enhance your homes salability are:• First impressions are lasting ones! Spruce up the exterior with paint and gardening. Replace any wood that shows dry rot, pay special attention to wood, trim, gutters, and wrought iron. All woodwork, including the front door, should be freshly painted. Lastly, you should replace any dead trees or plants and have a mowed lawn.• Staging can usually help a home sell faster and for a higher price. Declutter or implement minor changes to your home, while creating a cohesive environment.• Adjust the chemicals in your pool, leaving it as sparkling clean as possible. Pools can be overlooked but when your home is on display every detail counts.• Nothing is more inviting than sparkling clean windows. Repair or replace worn or bent screens cracked or broken window panes.• Change old light bulbs. Use cool white bulbs to open and brighten your space.• Be sure to your home is clean and ready for buyers!Visit Martino Realty at 7448 Amboy Road in Staten Island, New York or call (718) 608-9400 for more information about buying or selling a home.Contact Martino Realty today, Staten Island's real estate specialists!