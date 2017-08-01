News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EuroCycle Las Vegas Introduces First Of Its Kind Ace Riders Club
This dynamic program is automatic, free, and never expires for those who purchase any new or pre-owned EuroCycle machine. No other motorcycle dealer in the United States offers a program remotely close to the benefits Ace Riders Club offers.
"The motorcycles we sell are premium, rare, and special – just like those who ride them. We want to offer an experience unique in the industry: exclusive benefits that make shopping, riding, servicing, renting, and owning them a distinct pleasure." says Chris Clovis, dealer principal of the high-end motorcycle dealerships. "We've developed the Ace Riders Club program - with its over-the-top benefits - to match the celebrated European brands we sell with a customer experience that is premium, exclusive, passionate and high-performance. Our goal is to elevate the relationship between rider and retailer; with the Ace Riders Club, we've achieved just that."
All Ace-Certified vehicles must first pass a 106-point inspection to carry the EuroCycle stamp of approval. The program starts with high-quality motorcycles, thoroughly checked-out and test ridden by factory-certified technicians. Then, the Ace Riders Club kicks-in with the following benefits:
• Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Ace-Certified pre-owned motorcycles
• 20% discount on riding gear and apparel
• 10% discount on parts and accessories
• Front-of-line Service scheduling
• Free bike loaner with major service
• Free bike pickup and drop-off with major service
• $49/day anytime bike rental
• $500.00 next-bike upgrade credit
• $100 credit for bike sales referral
"There are other warranty and loyalty programs, but they either expire after a short time, or require constant spending to 'earn' future rewards. That's not a premium experience in my opinion." Continues Clovis: "Those who own European motorcycles belong to a very elite crowd. We've crafted the Ace Riders Club to mirror that group – giving you membership for life. This program promises a stellar customer experience before, during, and after the sale of new and preowned motorcycles, white-glove treatment throughout ownership, and hassle-free rentals whenever needed. Ride home a bike from EuroCycle and the Ace Riders experience is yours for life!"
About EuroCycle Las Vegas / BMW Motorcycles of Las Vegas EuroCycle Las Vegas is the exclusive retailer in Nevada for Triumph, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, MV Augusta, Vespa, Piaggio and BMW Motorcycles with three stores serving both the Las Vegas and Reno markets. Our staff is dedicated to creating a unique Customer Experience that is at once Premium, Exclusive, Passionate and Dynamic, elevating the relationship between rider and retailer. eurocyclelasvegas.com & bmwoflasvegas.com. Check out our video here https://vimeo.com/
Contact
Barry Prickett
Olive Media Agency
***@olivemediaagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse