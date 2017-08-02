 
Industry News





GIS Cloud Training Sessions in Boston, MA

 
 
GIS Cloud Free Training Sessions in Boston
BOSTON - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- GIS Cloud Training Sessions, a free co-located event alongside the FOSS4G 2017 conference in Boston, MA, will be held on Tuesday, August 15th, from 9 am – 3 pm in Harborview 3 at the Seaport Hotel and Trade Center.

Dino Ravnić, the CEO of GIS Cloud, stated:

"We are looking forward to the event in Boston as it will be a great opportunity to spend a day and exchange ideas with our US-based users and partners. We are especially excited to showcase glimpses of our new platform which will be introduced at the event."

GIS Cloud Training Sessions will include an overview of cutting-edge mapping technology that enables you to collaborate in real time on a map, showcasing mobile data collection in offline mode, technical talks, as well as diverse case studies from different communities around the world.

Attendance is free for everyone, reserve your seat on time.

The workshop attendees will get trial access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution and City Portal together with an exclusive early access to GIS Cloud's new platform, and a GIS Cloud T-Shirt with a cool new design.

More information on the event schedule and registration form can be found here: http://www.giscloud.com/blog/attend-gis-cloud-training-se...

