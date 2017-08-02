News By Tag
GIS Cloud Training Sessions in Boston, MA
Dino Ravnić, the CEO of GIS Cloud, stated:
"We are looking forward to the event in Boston as it will be a great opportunity to spend a day and exchange ideas with our US-based users and partners. We are especially excited to showcase glimpses of our new platform which will be introduced at the event."
GIS Cloud Training Sessions will include an overview of cutting-edge mapping technology that enables you to collaborate in real time on a map, showcasing mobile data collection in offline mode, technical talks, as well as diverse case studies from different communities around the world.
Attendance is free for everyone, reserve your seat on time.
The workshop attendees will get trial access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution and City Portal together with an exclusive early access to GIS Cloud's new platform, and a GIS Cloud T-Shirt with a cool new design.
More information on the event schedule and registration form can be found here: http://www.giscloud.com/
Andrea Kovač, Marketing Manager at GIS Cloud
