Secured Retail Networks Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List
List Recognizes Thriving Solution Providers in the IT Channel
"It is an honor to be named by CRN to the Fast Growth 150 List this year," said John Gapinski, founder and President of Secured Retail Networks. "Our company's success is a direct result of our ability to identify, build, and support IT solutions for our clients and provide them with the highest level of service in our industry."
"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."
The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/
About Secured Retail Networks
Secured Retail Networks, Inc is a leading provider of technology consulting and solution integration specializing in security and network compliance. Based in Orange County, CA, Secured Retail's team of experienced technology professionals support and manage networks for some of the world's largest and most recognizable retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. From strategy and design, to deployment, management, and support, Secured Retail allows clients to focus on priorities that grow their core business on a secured and reliable network. For more information, please visit https://www.securedretail.com
About the Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
