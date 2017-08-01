Secured Retail Networks Named to 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

 

August 2017
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. - Aug. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Secured Retail Networks, Inc, a consulting and solution integration firm specializing in security and network compliance, announced that CRN©, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Secured Retail Networks to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN's annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

"It is an honor to be named by CRN to the Fast Growth 150 List this year," said John Gapinski, founder and President of Secured Retail Networks. "Our company's success is a direct result of our ability to identify, build, and support IT solutions for our clients and provide them with the highest level of service in our industry."

"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150

About Secured Retail Networks

Secured Retail Networks, Inc is a leading provider of technology consulting and solution integration specializing in security and network compliance. Based in Orange County, CA, Secured Retail's team of experienced technology professionals support and manage networks for some of the world's largest and most recognizable retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. From strategy and design, to deployment, management, and support, Secured Retail allows clients to focus on priorities that grow their core business on a secured and reliable network. For more information, please visit https://www.securedretail.com

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

