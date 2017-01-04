Country(s)
Secured Retail Networks Expands Management Team with Key Executives
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Secured Retail Networks, Inc, a consulting and solution integration firm specializing in security and network compliance, today announced two executive appointments to drive the company to its next phase of growth.
Jamie Ellison, previously VP of Digital for Virtual Graffiti, Inc, is now VP of Strategy, responsible for developing and managing new strategic sales and marketing plans in alignment with Secured Retail's growth strategy. At Virtual Graffiti, Jamie led marketing, web development, and e-commerce operations, significantly increasing company revenue while supporting over 180 strategic partners. Jamie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management Information Systems from California State University, Long Beach.
Scott Pedersen, previously Vice President of Network & Security Services for Pomeroy, joins Secured Retail as VP of Managed Services. Throughout his 18-year career in managed IT services, Scott has served in various leadership roles from network and security engineering to product engineering and solution sales. Prior to Pomeroy, Scott was the VP of Architecture and Technology for iPass Unity, delivering managed network and security solutions to over 100,000 branch and retail locations before its successful acquisition by Clearlake Capital Group in 2014. Scott holds a bachelor's degree from University of California, Irvine.
"Adding strong leaders for both strategy and managed services further develops our ability to support our clients at the highest level," said John Gapinski, founder and President of Secured Retail Networks. "Jamie will play an essential part in developing existing client accounts and generating new customer opportunities while Scott's diverse background in managed services development, operations, and sales complements our strong leadership team."
About Secured Retail Networks
Secured Retail Networks, Inc is a leading provider of technology consulting and solution integration specializing in security and network compliance. Based in Orange County, CA, Secured Retail's team of experienced technology professionals support and manage networks for some of the world's largest and most recognizable retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. From strategy and design, to deployment, management, and support, Secured Retail allows clients to focus on priorities that grow their core business on a secured and reliable network. For more information, please visit https://www.securedretail.com.
