Secured Retail's John Gapinski Appointed to Fortinet Partner Advisory Council
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. - Jan. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Secured Retail Networks, Inc, a consulting and solution integration firm specializing in security and network compliance, today announced that John Gapinski, founder and president of Secured Retail Networks, has been selected to join the 2017 Fortinet Advisory Council (PAC). Previously, Gapinski served as President of the PAC from 2013 to 2015.
"Fortinet is thrilled to welcome John Gapinski back to our Partner Advisory Council for 2017," said Joe Sykora, Fortinet vice president of Americas channels and enhanced technologies. "John's ongoing dedication, knowledge, and leadership has provided tremendous value and we're excited to continue this partnership as we work together to deliver innovative security solutions and support to all of our customers."
"I'm excited to be part of the Fortinet Advisory Council once again," said Gapinski. "It's extremely important as a partner to develop channel relationships, contribute technical guidance, and share customer feedback that allows Fortinet to continue to deliver innovative security solutions and support at the highest level."
Fortinet's PAC represents a select group of executives from some of their largest and most strategic partners. The group consists of reseller partners that focus on vertical markets such as ﬁnance, telecommunications, retail, government, service providers and enterprise markets. Fortinet PAC members are chosen to represent a cross section of Fortinet's partner base and are considered visionaries and opinion leaders in the partner community.
About Secured Retail Networks
Secured Retail Networks, Inc is a leading provider of technology consulting and solution integration specializing in security and network compliance. Based in Orange County, CA, Secured Retail's team of experienced technology professionals support and manage networks for some of the world's largest and most recognizable retail, restaurant, and hospitality brands. From strategy and design, to deployment, management, and support, Secured Retail allows clients to focus on priorities that grow their core business on a secured and reliable network. For more information, please visit https://www.securedretail.com
About Fortinet
Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 290,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.
